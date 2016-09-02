YP Comment: Universities must boost city economies

AS the country awaits Theresa May’s definition of ‘Brexit’, there are specific sectors of the economy who are understandably concerned about the fallout from Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.

Universities are a case in point – they have been the beneficiaries of EU research grants and tuition fees paid by overseas students are an important source of income, hence why vice-chancellors campaigned strongly for a Remain vote.

Having lost the argument, they do now need to accept the will of the people and work with the Government to make the most of the potential opportunities that might now exist. The 24 leading Russell Group universities, including Leeds, Sheffield and York, should, by right, play a prominent role in Brexit talks – they have much expertise to offer by their very nature – and can be reassured by the Chancellor’s early promise to honour all existing funding commitments.

However they also need to be realistic. There is not a bottomless pit of money, the UK’s deficit does still need to be trimmed over a longer timeframe, and the onus should be on these institutions to become more innovative when it comes to generating funds – it’s simply not good enough for Professor Dane Nancy Rothwell, the new president of the British Science Association, to seek preferential treatment.

She, and her colleagues, need to become more nimble with their approach and should begin by ensuring there is closer collaboration between universities, businesses, schools and local authority leaders. Though there is already much partnership work in Yorkshire, much can still to be done to ensure that a greater proportion of students graduating from this region’s higher education institutions choose to put down family roots in the county, and become the next generation of wealth-creators, rather than upping sticks for London at the first opportunity. In short, it’s time to seize the moment.

Wheels in motion: Honouring our cycling champions

IT is a measure of Team GB’s all-conquering cyclists, and their values, that the likes of Jason Kenny and Laura Trott would prefer their legacy to be “everyday riding” rather than any personal honours. For them, their gold medals are sufficient reward.

A noble gesture in keeping with the humble personalities of Britain’s new champions, it also exposes the shallowness of the post-Rio debate on sports policy which has overlooked the need to create a healthier society as more youngsters are classed as being obese.

More people are commuting to work because they have been inspired by events like the Grand Départ and, hopefully, the 2019 World Championships if this marquee event comes to Yorkshire.

Equally, there are those who are fearful of their safety and Britain’s world class riders are echoing previous calls by The Yorkshire Post with their reasoned request for cycling to be “integrated into transport strategy and given the priority it deserves”. As a matter of routine, every planning application over a certain size should be cycle-proof from the outset to ensure that the plans take account of the needs of bike riders – whether it be the design of road junctions, the location of lanes or the basic provision of storage racks.

There’s no reason why Ministers cannot put the wheels in motion now.

The summer game: Cricket’s role in the community

THE atmosphere at a high-octane Headingley one-day international, on and off the pitch, could not be in greater contrast to a sedate Sunday at Lord’s, the home of cricket, when North Yorkshire club side of Sessay will seek to win the National Village Cup.

Yet it is important to remember that both international and village cricket are intertwined. Without local clubs, and the time they spend nurturing youngsters, Yorkshire and England would not be blessed with players as gifted as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.

For, while grassroots cricket continues to thrive locally, hence why Sessay have a great chance of winning a title that this club last won in 2010, it finds itself on more sticky wicket in those parts of the country where village sides can no longer field 11 players because families have changing priorities.

However people can’t be made to play cricket. Like all sports, they will do so if there’s a genuine passion. And that’s why it is important, for the sake of cricket and also the vitality of local communities, that this summer sport doesn’t disappear from schools altogether. After all, this is where a new generation of players will one day blossom and help to preserve one of the great games.