YP Comment: Welcome to Yorkshire, the new capital of world cycling

IT is staggering to think that cycling’s world championships, to be staged in Yorkshire in 2019, could eclipse the enthusiasm witnessed two years ago when this county staged the greatest Grand Départ in the illustrious history of the Tour de France.

The world’s very best riders will compete over nine days for the cherished rainbow jersey – and a global television audience expected to be in excess of 300 million viewers will, once again, see this county at its finest. It will be priceless publicity.

One of the world’s biggest sporting events, it is further evidence that Yorkshire is at its very best when the whole county pulls together and it is pleasing to learn that the routes for all eight races will encompass the whole region.

Credit must, once again, go to Welcome to Yorkshire’s indefatigable chief executive Sir Gary Verity who had the vision – and chutzpah – to start bidding for global sporting events on this scale. This county would be a poorer place without his leadership.

Credit must also go to Theresa May who promised to underwrite the cost of staging the world championships when she set out her vision for Yorkshire in this newspaper on August 18. Unlike the former Government which wanted the 2014 Grand Départ to be hosted by Edinburgh, such high-level political support will have helped to sway the UCI, cycling’s governing body.

And, most importantly of all, credit must go to all those cyclists and spectators who have embraced Britain’s newest national sport in such numbers and with such enthusiasm, from lining the streets to painting their bikes in a vivid yellow to signify the support of their community. Unlike Doha, where the current World Championships are being watched by just a handful of spectators, this county will stage an event like no other in 2019 and show why Yorkshire can claim to be the new capital of global cycling.