YP Comment: Yorkshire’s future – now have your say

EVEN though Yorkshire is home to tiers of politicians who are striving to do their utmost for their constituents and their county, there’s a growing sense that their priorities do not align with public opinion.

Not only are residents exasperated with Ministers over-promising and under-delivering – the row over trans-Pennine rail improvements being the latest example – but they’re bemused by the inability of local leaders to end the impasse over regional devolution for example.

To avoid Yorkshire missing out on even more funding, or investment, opportunities because of these shortcomings in regional and national leadership, it’s even more important that public pressure is maintained so this county can receive its fair share of resources from the Government.

With Theresa May’s administration already bogged down by Brexit, and doubts about its own longevity following the June election, it is why The Yorkshire Post – in collaboration with the University of Bradford – is seeking the views of readers on a range of issues which are key to the county’s future prosperity.

For, given the inability of local, regional and national politicians to speak with once voice when it comes to Yorkshire’s future, it’s even more important that the voices of residents are heard loud and clear in the corridors of power. The more people who have their say, the better. For too long, the greater good of Britain’s largest – and most historic county – has been allowed to come a distant second to short-termist party political considerations that have been invariably too parochial for their own good.

Yesterday a significant number of civic leaders formed a ‘coalition of the willing’ to fight for a Yorkshire-wide devolution settlement. It’s a step in the right direction. Today, this newspaper is urging its readers to shape the policy agenda that should pursued until agreement is reached. And, while there will always be differences of opinion, these must not stand in the way of political progress being made on the great issues of the day so it can be said, with even more confidence, that Yorkshire’s best days do still lie ahead.

Trump and Brexit: Don’t shoot the messenger

THERE is one consolation for those concerned about the state of politics in this country – Theresa May’s government is not as dysfunctional as America’s administration where Donald Trump continues to ‘shoot the messenger’ and bring the White House into disrepute with his incorrigible Twitter diplomacy.

Yet it is a small mercy. For, while there would be uproar if Mrs May used social media to rebuke any Cabinet dissenter, the division and discord over the Government’s Brexit negotiating strategy is becoming corrosive, not least because the PM’s authority is diminished.

More than 13 months after Mrs May succeeded David Cameron, it does not bode well that Philip Hammond, the Chancellor, and Boris Johnson, the Foreign Secretary, appear to be positioning themselves for the next Tory leadership contest rather than pulling in the same direction. Though they’re not alone, they do appear to be the worst offenders on the latest evidence. It’s all the more reason for the Government to heed Mr Hammond’s predecessor William Hague who now says Brexit has “the clear potential” to become the “greatest economic, diplomatic and constitutional muddle in the modern history of the UK”. Ministers must guard against this – shooting the mesenger is not an option open to them.

Farming faux pax

EVEN though Michael Gove is proving to be a surprisingly effective advocate for agriculture, the Environment Secretary needs to prove himself as a details man as Britain prepares to leave the EU.

The reason is this.

While Brexit provides a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reform farming, and the system of subsidies which underpins food production, any changes will be an administrative nightmare for those farmers left at the mercy of the Rural Payments Agency.

And the fact that 60 farmers are still awaiting payments from two years ago does not inspire confidence in a quango that has gained an unfortunate reputation for serial inefficiency over the past decade and longer. Given the fact that late payment has not been an issue in other parts of the United Kingdom, or Europe for that matter, Mr Gove needs to find out why the RPA is under-performing – and instigate the necessary changes – before Brexit. He will have just one chance to get it right.