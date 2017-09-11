YP Letters: A driving force who is leading the way on Northern transport

From: Paul Emsley, Hellifield.

THE various articles and comment column on Transport for the North failed in one respect.

There was not a single mention of the chairman of TfN, John Cridland, and the work that he is doing already to promote the strategic and economic cases for the Northern Hub (transport) infrastructure project.

At the PWI technical seminar in Manchester in March, Mr Cridland outlined this strategy for moving the project forward, and for developing and enhancing the economic arguments for the investment required.

These are essential to convince businesses and residential users of the benefits of the project. And yet, in The Yorkshire Post, he didn’t get a mention.

With certain respect to Tom Richmond, his comments aren’t going to generate funds for the project; nor is Chris Grayling with his DfT budget limitations.

It will be those of us who live north of the Wash/Peak District line who will have to get our local Parliamentary representatives to understand ,and promote the realistic targets, and deliverables, that the project can achieve, and to work with Mr Cridland to achieve them.

We need to promote the completion of phase three of the Northern Hub project (additional platforms at Manchester Piccadilly) and prioritise the electrification programme to develop the timetables and stations under their management, to enable train links to integrate better with the existing road network and to get people and merchandise to where they need/want to be.

Don’t rely on central Government; they are too involved with getting 27 nations in the EU to speak with one voice!

Americanism may surprise

From: Michael J Robinson, Park Lane, Berry Brow, Huddersfield.

MORE power to the elbow of the splendidly redoubtable Brian Sheridan’s defence of the correct use of our glorious language!

His letter (The Yorkshire Post, September 7) refers to Americanisms accepted into our everyday use, and I am prompted to add as an example the expression “keep a stiff upper lip”. Quintessentially English? Not so. It is an American expression from at least the start of the 19th century.

As for “impact” being used as a verb when “affect” has served us so well, I wonder if that abhorrence can be laid at the Americans’ door? And “alternative” being used for more than two (there can only be one alternative), and “none are” when nil, of course, cannot be plural, go for the jugular, Mr Sheridan, and keep a tight grip. Have a nice day, y’all.

From: Mrs MW Whitaker, Harswell, East Yorkshire.

THE recent letters about the word “wow” have reminded me of Victory in Europe day at school.

The headmistress suddenly appeared at lunch break, when the seniors were chatting in the assembly hall. When she announced that tomorrow was to be a national holiday the head girl, Enid Keiffer, shouted “Yippee!” at which the beak asked “And what does that mean?” in acid tones. “It is an expression denoting pleasure, Miss Macrae,” replied Enid.

Fracking fear well-founded

From: Coun DW Chapman, Marsh Lane, Kirkbymoorside.

RE fracking, we are told by Third Energy that the risks are worthy of diligent concern, open debate and effective monitoring and regulation. A report by the UK oil industry regulator exposes that our present record of keeping and maintaining existing wells is woefully deficient.

Yet, again and again we are told we must believe in this toothless “gold standard” regulator and “put our faith in an uncosted clean-up”.

A footnote – a functional UK carbon capture and storage programme was deemed essential by the Government. Yet now, as with so many fracking promises, it’s forgotten and ignored.

MP now free to speak mind

From: Geoffrey Searstone, Moor Lane, York.

I HAVE always been an admirer of Rotherham MP Sarah Champion. The only time I have been at odds with her opinion was when she appeared on a political discussion while she was a member of the Shadow Cabinet and it all sounded a bit too much “The Gospel According to Jeremy”.

Now she is able to speak freely on behalf of her constituents, I hope she does just that.

Thanks, NHS

From: Mrs B Lambert, York.

THIS is to say a tremendous thank-you to everyone in the NHS at York Hospital over the care of my brother who was staying with me when he had a heart attack. I cannot thank them all enough and the after-care on wards 24 and 32. We think the NHS is wonderful.

Taken for ride

From: Allen Jenkinson, Lipscomb Street, Milnsbridge.

FOLLOWING the Tour of Britain, I’m still waiting for my share of the umpteen millions the Tour de Yorkshire supposedly brought to the county.