YP Letters: Advice to young on looking after the pennies

From: J Hutchinson, Kirbymoorside.

HERE we go again – the young bemoaning their lot as regards money while mistakenly viewing older people as affluent.

I give young people the advice we have always followed throughout our lives.

If it is not an essential item and you cannot afford it, don’t buy it.

If you cannot afford luxuries such as clubbing, takeaways, gadgets, phone contracts etc. do without them until you can, importantly forget about keeping up with the Joneses as regards latest trends.

Instead of going out, why not get friends in to your home? Make pizzas together, which costs next to nothing, put some music on and dance but don’t spend a fortune on drink, it only gives you a headache, find things in your area that don’t cost anything – who knows, you may find you enjoy them.

Finally never get into debt, whether for your own things or Christmas presents.

Remember possessions are just things that go past their usefulness and become clutter, but people and friends are there forever and they cost nothing.