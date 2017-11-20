YP Letters: Allow councils to borrow to build homes

From: Coun Martin Tett, Housing spokesman, Local Government Association.

IT is vital that the Government lifts the cap on the amount councils can borrow to build homes and remove that borrowing from contributing to the national debt. That is essential to provide a sustainable long term financial framework for councils to invest in desperately-needed new homes (Kevin Hollinrake, The Yorkshire Post, November 15).

All social housing must be treated the same and council housebuilding must be part of the solution if we are to stand any chance of solving our chronic housing shortage.

As a nation we need to build more than 300,000 homes a year, and we’re currently building roughly half that. The last time this country hit that number, in the 1970s, councils built more than 40 per cent of new homes.

We have no chance of housing supply meeting demand unless councils can build again. For that to happen, the Chancellor needs to use the Autumn Budget to let councils borrow to build again.

It is also important that housing associations continue to work with councils to provide the genuinely affordable homes our communities desperately need.

Gandhi right on the do-ers

From: John Appleyard, Liversedge

I’VE just been reading a wonderful quotation of Indira Gandhi, a former Indian Prime Minister, who said: “There are two kinds of people, those who do the work and those who take the credit. Try to be in the first group; there is less competition there.”

Throughout history, establishment figures have ridden on the backs of those who fought for a better world. A few examples from history are the groups of people who fought against slavery, apartheid and women’s right to vote.

These causes were opposed by the establishment at the time, denouncing those who wanted change as trouble causers and lunatics. But once the movement for change became popular and unstoppable it brought about changes in the minds of those in authority who decided to take credit for these reforms, proving Indira Gandhi right.

Should higher mean more?

From: Neil Richardson, Kirkheaton.

PROFESSOR Sir Keith Burnett’s question on the greatest future challenge for higher education (The Yorkshire Post, November 15) was answered with what he himself sees as a strange (almost evangical) remark – to keep faith.

Don’t strategic teams in his own university identify major organisational challenges as part of their remit to be a ‘force for good’?

One potential challenge revolves around the phrase higher education. If universities are simply places for teaching and learning, they continue a curriculum-heavy tradition which runs from Key Stage 1 to Key Stage 5.

Such material very likely will give students confidence to face ‘an uncertain world’. Yet should the ‘higher’ in higher education indicate some approach more practical for learning during periods of uncertainty than confidence?

Fracking can affect prices

From: Coun Paul Andrews (Ind), Great Habton, York.

KEN Cronin, the chief executive of UK Onshore Oil & Gas, thinks fracking will have no effect on UK house prices (The Yorkshire Post, November 16). However the Defra report entitled Draft Shale Gas Economy Impacts Paper contains the following passages:

“Those residents owning property close to the drilling site may suffer from lower resale prices due to the negative perception of being located near the facility and potential risks.

“A study in Texas concluded that house prices valued at more than $250K and within 1,000ft, of a well site saw their values decrease by 3-14 per cent.

“House prices in close proximity to the drilling operations are likely to fall. There could be a seven per cent reduction in property values within one mile of an extraction site”.

Valid quest to scrap charges

From: Shaun Kavanagh, Leeds.

THE hospital fat cats sitting in their ivory towers seem to ignore the fact patients need peace of mind not the added misery and stress of family and friends paying extortionate amounts for parking when visiting. The same applies for outpatient visits for hospital treatment (Geoff North, The Yorkshire Post, November 15).

Being in hospital can be extremely stressful whether as an “in” or “outpatient” and inexcusably high parking charges simply add to stress levels. Robert Halfon, Tory MP, accuses NHS bosses of “taxing the sick” and how right he is. They should be showing a high level of compassion not trying to rake in millions.

The fact Yorkshire charges more than any other area outside of London for hospital parking is nothing short of scandalous. Many will wish Mr Halfon success in his quest to abolish hospital parking charges.

999 services need support

From: Joyce Aveyard, Toronto Place, Leeds.

FREQUENTLY, we are hearing about our gallant emergency services being attacked by mindless morons. I describe people who are guilty of this behaviour accurately.

These are wonderful people who aid us all in our hours of need and they require all the help we can give them. They are heroes one and all.

It is up to the general public to give them maximum support, that’s exactly what they give to us.