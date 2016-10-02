YP Letters: Another sign of our society’s spiritual sickness

From: Miss E Cox, Belmont Mews, Brewerton Street, Knaresborough.

I GREATLY warmed to Jayne Dowle’s column on showing courtesy towards the disabled (The Yorkshire Post, September 26). It centred on casual person-to-person encounters and selfish ignorance of what courtesy requires of us. It casts the blame only on those “out for themselves”, and indulgent parents.

If my assessment is correct that British society in large measure is spiritually sick, then you may be on the right lines in quoting from the Sermon on the Mount. What became of the ethical teaching we learnt from our Sunday school?

Possibly they declined because we were not taught the value and efficiency of the Seven Sacraments – those precious gifts which Christ favoured and endorsed and which the whole New Testament illustrated on numerous occasions.

I am writing as an ex-Sunday School Anglican who moved into the Catholic church 40 years ago, partly because the company I kept with a group of Catholics showed me a generosity of spirit which characterises the Catholic ethos. We are repeatedly taught to make Christ in person the centre of our lives, and our failure to do this surely lies at the core of our spiritual collapse.