YP Letters: Are we the only country unfazed by fracking?

From: Colin Appleby, Taverner Way, Sheffield.

FRACKING is a major concern that appears to be proceeding at a pace somewhat under the radar. Once the chemicals are released into the cracks and fissures, the fracking company can then start extracting the gas.

As a nation, we do, of course, have serious ongoing energy needs but are those needs balanced against the massive impact fracking can have on our land, rivers and lakes?

Now, I’m just a private individual, born in Yorkshire in 1958, and I care deeply for Yorkshire.

If our natural waterways are in danger of permanent damage, I feel that something should be done now.

The people of Yorkshire have not been properly consulted on this and certainly they have not been given the full facts .

Scotland has recently banned fracking after consulting with the Scottish people, as have a number of other European countries. Wales are looking at the possibility of imposing a ban at the moment.

Why have other countries banned it? They must have serious concerns which, in England, are being deliberately overlooked.