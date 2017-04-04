YP Letters: Arming our police officers is still a step too far

From: David Collins, Scissett.

THE current debate about arming police as a matter of course seems to have little to do with the recent regrettable events.

A significant number of police around Parliament are armed. Whether all should be armed is a matter for the police authorities at that location.

It is the ultimate scaremongering to use this in a national debate.

It is a long way from this incident to arming all police.

The local PCSO in our village would be totally out of place carrying a firearm.

I am, however, quite willing for the police in, say, six months time to have a debate on this issue.

If after this debate the police themselves want to carry arms, then I would be willing to listen – but definitely not after a number of half-baked newshounds put it forward.

We have had a number of laws passed at the whim of the press and public opinion which have been a waste of space.

Guns laws after massacres which are still a mess.

Dangerous dog legislation, mobile phone legislation, blood sports, where is the line? I could go on!