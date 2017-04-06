YP Letters: As Britain goes it alone, we need strong voice for Yorkshire

From Terry Walls, Driffield, East Yorkshire.

THE letter from Alec Denton (The Yorkshire Post, April 1) made interesting reading. It is really essential that in this day and age Yorkshire has a strong voice.

That voice should speak on behalf of the whole county, and give a fair hearing to country folk, city folk and coastal communities. This, I am sure, was one of the reasons for the birth of the Yorkshire Party.

I would suggest that all who read letters like Alec Denton’s and say to themselves, ‘yes, that is what we want’, should go to www.yorkshireparty.org.uk. I sincerely hope that those who browse its pages will be keen to give the party their support, as I did myself.

From: Lis Robinson, Cemetery Road, Earby, Barnoldswick.

WHILE hoping for the best outcome of Brexit, I would tell Jayne Dowle (The Yorkshire Post, March 30) that it is perfectly possible to travel and study in Europe without being a member of the EU. Before the UK became a member, I studied at a university in Spain, made all my arrangements, including accommodation with a Spanish family, by post directly with the university.

I worked in France on two separate occasions, each time for one year, visiting the local police station to get the necessary documents when I arrived. I was assisted by the British Council and the highly-organised French department of the University of Leeds where I was a student.

And, of course, lots more British students like me did the same, not only in France and Spain but in many other countries. I even managed to travel and work in the US at the time when we were only allowed by the Labour government to take £50 out of the country!

From: Barry Foster, High Stakesby, Whitby.

FIRST Minister Nicola Sturgeon can’t decide just what she really does want. Personally I hope our PM gets on with Brexit ASAP.

As for your regular correspondent, John Cole, it is really taking him some time to realise the Lib Dems are nearly as defunct as Labour. I left years ago.

As for Lib Dem leader Tim Farron and his views on immigration, perhaps he would like to tell us how many he has taken in in his Cumbrian constituency?

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

A QUESTION for Boris Johnson – where is the extra £350m a week promised a year ago for the NHS?