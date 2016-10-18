YP Letters: Ashamed to be British – tide of hate that shames our country

From: R Kimble, Hawksworth.

I FIND it unbelievable that in a country and county that fought against Fascism and Nazism, there is a report this morning that hate crime in North Yorkshire has increased by 40 per cent.

In particular these crimes revolve around disability, people from ethnic groups other than white British and on grounds of religion. What has happened to this country and some of its newspapers ?

One tabloid prints lies about Muslims then retracts – but the damage has been done. I’m ashamed to be British these days in many, many ways.

From: Jean Hutchinson, Kirkbymoorside, York.

NO ONE wants to see children suffer, but can we be certain that when the unaccompanied are settled that mum, dad, siblings, grandma, grandad, aunts and uncles will not put their head over the parapet?

Will these children be repatriated to their families in their own countries or will the families be installed in this country? Can we have an assurance that 4,000 youngsters will not turn into many thousands of immigrants joining them?

From Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

THE way out of the Brexit negotiating mess that the Conservative government has created is to repeal our own European Communities Act (ECA), 1972, next week in Parliament.

Only this action now will head off the vociferous Remain establishment politicians determined to oppose the will of the voters. That way people, businesses and countries will have confidence that the UK Government is in control and will uphold the referendum result.

We can therefore give the EU notice that one year after the ECA repeal we will leave, giving both sides 12 months to negotiate the trade deal. The act of leaving must be seen to be separate from any trade deal negotiations. The UK taxpayer would continue to pay into the EU for that one year unless the EU takes adverse pre-emptive action within the notice period.

At the same time as the ECA was repealed, Parliament would pass a similar act to the ECA whereby EU regulations would be adopted into UK law, frozen at the date of the act. The UK Parliament would then set about immediately the long task of combing through the EU legislation, discarding what the UK does not need, and changing what we want to keep to suit our own country.

From: Hugh Rogers, Messingham Road, Ashby.

“DOES Scotland’s voice matter?” wails the current leader of the SNP. “Does what we say count for anything?” I can help Nicola Sturgeon to grapple with these difficult questions. The answers are “No” and – er – “No”.

Absolutely prefabulous

From: SJ Payne, Leeds.

WHEN I read in the paper about prefabs, I thought how lucky I was to have lived in one. Ours was one of 40 at the top of Long Causeway, Adel, Leeds.

They were away from a lot of traffic. It was like living in the country. Fields all around.

The prefab had two bedrooms, a bathroom, hall, lounge and kitchen. All had built in cupboards and drawers in.

The kitchen was great. A pantry in the corner near the back door, a window looking onto a field.

All fitted cupboards, on one side, oven, washer board, fridge, under sink drainer with cream enamel tops, still plenty of room for table and chairs.

Although we could have managed, my husband decided we should move nearer to schools and shops.

So we looked around and we were lucky enough to find a very roomy semi as our next home, where we lived for 14 years.

City library is thriving

From: Martin Staniforth, The Leeds Library.

IT is ironic that you chose to illustrate John Bird’s article (The Yorkshire Post, October 17) about the decline in public libraries with a picture of the Leeds Library. We are not part of the public library system and not in danger of closing. Rather we are an independent library, have been in existence for nearly 250 years, and are going from strength to strength.

We very much welcome new members, so could I encourage those of your readers interested in knowing more to visit us in our premises in Commercial Street, in the heart of the city, where, as your picture shows, a real treat awaits them.

Ringing row takes its toll

From: Sally Anne Longden, Park Avenue, Scarborough.

THE Dean of York Minster’s statements are unbelievable. First, she intimates that bellringers, who for hundreds of years have maintained the equipment and given their time in service to the public and the Minster congregations, don’t know their business.

Secondly, she says it’s a health and safety issue requiring re-training, but never asks the bellringers to undertake such an apparently important course, just sacks them. Thirdly, she dismisses yet another loyal volunteer for daring to have his own opinion.

Now, she claims the ringers are deliberately putting the public at risk. Perhaps they ought to sue for defamation of character and slander.