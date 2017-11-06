YP Letters: Attacks on our 999 staff won’t be tolerated

From: Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner.

ATTACKS on emergency workers is something that is hard to fathom. Thinking that those who work to protect you daily and nurse you back to health are being spat at, punched, pulled and abused daily, is something that any right-minded member of society would baulk at.

But that is the reality for many. Police officers, nurses, firefighters, paramedics, prison officers, those working in search and rescue – anyone who is working to keep you safe.

To then find they are running towards danger only to be abused is something that I strongly condemn and is why I support West Yorkshire’s Fire and Rescue Service campaign More than a Uniform.

The campaign is delivering a zero-tolerance message and is trying to ensure you see the person behind the uniform.

The Police Federation’s campaign Protect the Protectors delivers a similar message.

We need to collectively ensure there is an awareness and education around what is happening to our emergency workers and ensure people, in some instances children, understand the consequences of such actions.

Who guards these guards?

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

GREG Wright (no relation) offers “Truth and reconciliation. The noblest words in our language” (The Yorkshire Post, October 31).

Many of us would agree; but not if this involves nudging and winking behind closed doors.

I imagine there were more than a few raised eyebrows when reading that “The FCA is funded entirely by the firms it regulates”.

So who guards the guards; and who on earth are those masked by the acronym? Who creates them?

Names and pedigrees of appointers and appointees please and above all, details of any potentially incestuous ‘old boys’ network – perhaps with a token ‘old girl’ – which might give rise to doubts of their suitability and relevance.

Am I being unduly cynical in perceiving long-term Grayling-esque duplicity throughout the length and breadth of Westminster?

Re-assembly of old errors

From: TE Marston, Cambridge Street, Otley.

REGARDING your recent news item concerning the Sheffield ‘super’ tram having to have its schedules saved out to allow for traffic congestion, we were told at the time that the reason for it was to combat this very problem and its construction very nearly bankrupted the city.

This was of course the brainchild of the Soviet Republic of South Yorkshire who followed it up with an airport, an Olympic stadium and a ‘museum’ of pop music, all of which went down like the Titanic.

The main worry now is for our proposed devolved assembly which could end up a re-run of the aforementioned.

From: Coun Tim Mickleburgh (Lab), Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

A SECOND Crossrail (Michael Bell, The Yorkshire Post, November 2)? Certainly not before we get some investment “oop North”. I mean we in Grimsby don’t even have a direct train to London!

Treading a very fine line

From: Jack Brown, Lamb Lane, Monk Bretton, Barnsley.

MAY I congratulate Ian McMillan on his bravery for the joke he made in your Saturday magazine about Ella Fitzgerald’s “mate, Ella’s fit Gerald”? Cracked as it was amidst the Weinstein and Westminster hysteria, let us hope that it does not cost Ian his Freedoms and Laureateships.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

AM I the only person who thinks that we are going overboard about what constitutes sexual harassment?

We seem to be heading towards a situation such as exists in Dubai where you can be jailed for touching someone in passing to avoid spilling your drink all over them. Teachers are already forbidden to put an arm around a distressed child. How soon before we are compelled to stand at least three feet away from anyone, including our kith and kin?

Confusion for library users

From: Martin Vaughan, Stannington Road, Sheffield.

The fragmentation and slipping standards in Sheffield branch libraries is becoming more and more evident.

When all libraries were run by the council, all books in all Sheffield libraries were listed on the catalogue, and could be reserved for collection at any branch. Now books donated to volunteer-run branch libraries do not appear on the main library catalogue and can only be borrowed or returned at the same library.

The council’s computer booking system, which supposedly allows library users to book computer sessions at any library in the city, only lists the council-run libraries and only one or two of the volunteer. This is despite the volunteer libraries being on exactly the same IT system as the council-run libraries.