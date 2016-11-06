YP Letters: Balanced argument needed on Miners’ Strike

From: George Webb, ex Colliery Electrical Engineer, Hatfield Colliery.

AS a member of the legitimate management team who maintained Hatfield Colliery through the Miners’ Strike, I wish to comment on Mr Croucher’s letter (The Yorkshire Post, November 3).

It is not specific enough for me to make a considered reply. However, as a passenger in a car travelling through Stainforth under police escort during this period, I certainly recall being ambushed and bricks being hurled, plus at least one seriously damaged car windscreen which could have caused injury.

It would seem unlikely that the police were the culprits in this instance. There were definitely faults on both sides during the strike, but a one-sided argument will not prove the case.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

IN view of the enormous cost to the public purse of the Hillsborough inquiry (The Yorkshire Post, November 3), is it not apparent that the Home Secretary is quite right in ruling there is to be public inquiry into Orgreave? I, for one, don’t want my hard-earned money spent on this as there were faults on both sides and a witch hunt of the South Yorkshire Police will do no good to anyone.