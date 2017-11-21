YP Letters: Balfour centenary and missed chance for peace

From: David J Israel, Roundhay, Leeds.

IN the last few weeks, celebrations have taken place to mark the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration that announced support for the establishment of a national home for the Jewish people in Palestine.

The letter sent by Arthur James Balfour was important as it recognised the right of the Jewish people to self-determination. The modern state of Israel was established on May 14, 1948. We should mark with pride the role that Britain played in helping the establishment of the only true democracy in the Middle East.

Sadly, those who claim to represent the interests of the Palestinian people blame Israel, Britain and others for not having a state.

Had the Arab nations accepted the 1947 United Nations partition agreement, instead of declaring war on the tiny, fledgling Jewish state, there would be a Palestinian State now.

If the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, would correctly recognise Balfour today as a positive step towards Jewish statehood, and not be so embittered by the failure of previous leaders to achieve sovereignty for his people, it would be a step towards peace in this troubled region.