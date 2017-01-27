YP Letters: Banking on internet is bad for health and wealth

From: Don Webb, Rothwell.

IN response to Jayne Dowle (The Yorkshire Post, January 23) regarding the closure of some branches of the Yorkshire Bank, I suppose it is another case of ‘use it or lose it’.

Internet banking is a godsend to criminals, who can now rob you from the comfort of their own homes, with no physical effort involved and even take over someone else’s computer to commit this crime.

Cyber criminals are always two or three steps ahead of the game. It seems Joe Public sleepwalked into using the internet with no idea of its many pitfalls. The internet has also been a godsend to the likes of IS and other such groups, how else would they be able to influence and convert such a large group of people with so little effort?

When I was young, I don’t remember any obese people. Could it be that people used to walk a lot more to places like banks, shops etc and not sit on their posteriors doing things online?

During recent times I have seen a great number of fitness centres opening. I wonder if the users of such places ever feel duped. Well you’re paying out money to use the centre because you spent money on new technology in order to do less walking and physical activity in general, and you’re also paying for the electrical power to run it.