YP Letters: BBC should cap top pay at £250,000

From: D Wood, Howden.

THE reporting of the levels of pay paid by the BBC clearly shows one thing, vast amounts of licence payers’ money is being spent paying people of very little or minimal talent.

I don’t subscribe to all the tripe of the feminists, or other minority groups who seem to do nothing but complain about equality, when in fact they don’t really want equality, they want preferential treatment.

However, I do firmly believe that a woman doing the same job as a man should get the same level of pay, but it must be the same job. If for example, a lady tennis player wants the same pay as a man, then she should play five sets like the men.

As the BBC is grossly overpaying the likes of Chris Evans, Gary Lineker and Graham Norton, to name just a few, the whole pay structure needs a complete overhaul with a top limit of £250,000, and even this amount is too much for some of the BBC’s less than talented employees.

The BBC need not worry about losing all its “stars”. Most of them would find themselves unemployed and there will be hundreds of applicants ready and willing – and probably more talented – just waiting to replace them.

From; Andrew Suter, Ampleforth, York.

I REFER to the debate on BBC broadcasters’ pay. I feel the BBC’s claim that you have to pay the going rate is somewhat self inflicted. Given they are not

under the same pressure as commercial broadcasters to produce an “instantaneous” hit, what do they do about nurturing home-grown talent?

Creating more talented broadcasters even after some were flops would reduce individuals’ pay. I have lost count how many programmes Jeremy Vine is on from The Jeremy Vine Show and election specials to Eggheads, Points of View etc, and he is far from unique in the limited pool the BBC use.

I see and hear that much of Mr Vine I half expect him to be staring up at me one morning when I draw back my curtains. He seems to get everywhere else.

Stuck with boys in blue

From: Nigel Boddy, Fife Road, Darlington.

IS something very wrong in South Yorkshire Police? On Sunday, July 23, there was an accident on the A1M around midnight. Motorists unlucky enough to be caught up behind this were left on the carriageway for seven and a half hours by South Yorkshire Police.

We were expected to just sleep in our cars. The hard shoulder was available to take cars and smaller vehicles back to the previous junction. I know as I was there. South Yorkshire’s finest refused to listen to any suggestion or attempts to persuade them to take that course of action in person and over the telephone. Is it time all the forces in Yorkshire were merged into one?

Graduating to Socialism

From: Alan Chapman, Bingley.

ON returning from holiday I read Bernard Ingham’s column (The Yorkshire Post, July 19). How brilliant he is, listing reasons why Corbynists hate Tories. At 3, he writes: “The parlous state of British education, and especially university education, rotten to the core with political prejudice instead of academic rigour and impartiality. Given their record, I would not pay the average economics professor in washers.”

Spot on, Bernard, I certainly agree with you and so do the vast majority of your column’s readers.

Let us return to that black day in 1997 when Tony Blair secured a landslide General Election win. His opening statement, Labour’s three priorities were education, education, education. Yes left- wing indoctrinated education was his intention, and how that has succeeded.

At the time the country had a renowned group of universities, sufficient to produce a steady stream of valuable graduates. Then Labour upgraded every college in the land to university status that became filled with mainly left-wing academic staff to poison the minds of young vulnerable, inexperienced and gullible students. These were turned out in bulk with commonplace degrees, many in worthless subjects.

The universities’ true function being to turn out Socialist Party voters – the seed corn of Labour’s ever growing militant Momentum.

In heroes’ footsteps

From: David Raw, Skirwith, Penrith.

FOR a number of years I have led groups on pilgrimages to Normandy and the landing beaches on the special anniversaries of D-Day. The visits were moving occasions but it was always busy and crowded.

Between October 12 and 16, I will be leading a coach party from the north of England to Normandy at a much quieter time of the year when it will be possible to pause and reflect. There will be time to have an opportunity to visit a relative’s grave as well as to see the landing beaches and important areas of the battlefield.

We still have a few places left. If any of your readers would like more details I can be contacted by phone on 01368 866826, or by email at johndavidraw@:gmail.com. They can also write to me at The Stable, Kirkland Road, Skirwirth, Penrith, Cumbria CA10 1RL.