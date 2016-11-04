YP Letters: Blair intervention only adds to the appetite for leaving EU

From: James Robson, Kirbymoorside.

I WISH to complain about an irritating intrusion which completely ruined my Brexit – sorry, breakfast – the other morning. Was it a dead mouse in my cornflake carton? Was the milk off? A power cut? Or was I forced to eat my cereal without The Yorkshire Post because of a late delivery at the newsagents?

Far worse I’m afraid: I gradually became aware of a familiar weasly voice on the radio – yes it was that president of the commentariat, that arch Hampstead socialist and busybody who has declared his neutrality in matters political many times since leaving office but can’t seem to stop interfering.

I guess everyone knows that I mean Tony Blair – who needs to look up the definition of ‘referendum’,‘vote’ and most importantly ‘democracy’.

Anyway, he owes me a breakfast since I threw mine out of the back door in fury and upset my neighbours with a bellow of: “For God’s sake get over it! We’re leaving Europe!”

From: David Downs, Sandal, Wakefield.

HAVING heard the comments of the loathsome and sanctimonious Tony Blair in an endeavour to change the will of the British electorate’s decision to leave the EU, and the fact that 80 per cent of MPs voted to stay in, I believe that Parliament will never agree to any terms our Prime Minister is able to negotiate with Europe, however favourable. A meagre 650 MPs must not be allowed to overturn the decision of 17.5m voters (a majority of over a million) to leave the EU.

From: Don Burslam, Elm Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

DESPITE protests from the anti-Europe brigade, I will continue to draw attention to the costs of the folly of cutting adrift.

We are told that it is accepted that it will take two years to effect our withdrawal. Given the circumstances, and despite our continued membership for the time being, does anyone believe that those responsible will view the UK’s needs and interests with due sympathy and co-operation?

From: Paul Emsley, Newton Way, Hellifield, Nr Settle.

WHY would we want to extend Mark Carney’s tenure at the Bank of England? His decision to cut UK interest rates after the referendum on Brexit, when the pound was already under international pressure, was wrong. Now we are all suffering more, as prices of international commodities start to rise. Let him go.