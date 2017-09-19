YP Letters: Bradford Odeon plan should be at front of funding queue

From: Si Cunningham, Chairman, Bradford Civic Society.

EARLIER this month, it was revealed that Bradford’s former Odeon Cinema building (or New Victoria, or Gaumont for readers of a certain vintage) will be reopening as a live music and events venue in 2020.

This news was greeted with delight in the city – particularly among those of us who campaigned against the grand old building’s demolition over a decade ago.

There will be no bland office building or further holes in the city’s heart – instead, we look forward to a new, 4,500 capacity icon for Yorkshire.

However, although the presence of a national operator is the best possible news, we understand that there are still elements of funding to be secured.

In particular, we believe there is a strong case for this project to qualify for funding from the Government’s recently-announced Northern Cultural and Regeneration Fund.

When the fund was first unveiled by Culture Secretary Karen Bradley in August, Bradford Civic Society started a petition to urge Leeds City Region to bid for this funding on behalf of the Bradford Odeon project.

Since starting the petition, we’ve had over 2,700 signatures in support and received the backing of Bradford’s MPs. We have also been encouraged by the news that both Bradford Council and developers Bradford Live are working on a bid for this element of funding too. As only one bid per Local Enterprise Partnership can be submitted, we feel it’s imperative that Bradford is at the front of the queue for this culture and regeneration funding.

Now Bradford Civic Society has formally submitted its petition to Roger Marsh OBE and Leeds City Region. We urge the LEP to build on recent good news about the Bradford Odeon project and realise the enormous potential that a live entertainment venue – fully funded and delivered on time – will have not just for the city, but for the wider region.

You only have to look at Bradford Odeon’s front garden – City Park – to see the magnificent effect large-scale regeneration projects can have on a community. A rejuvenated Bradford Odeon will become Bradford’s “fourth grace” – standing proudly alongside The Alhambra, the National Science and Media Museum, and our glorious City Hall. Let’s come together to create a new icon that the whole region can be proud of, and inspire a new generation of Bradfordians to love their city while we’re at it.