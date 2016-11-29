YP Letters: Brexit’s backlash of hate against our brave wartime allies

From: Dr Michael Lowry, Moseley Wood Gardens, Cookridge.

RECENT media stories point to a campaign of hate against Polish people, apparently in response to the vote to leave the EU. This type of ill-informed and mindless behaviour illustrates all that is bad in any civilised society. To aim hatred at a nation which did so much and so selflessly to help secure freedom from tyranny during the Second World War deserves contempt.

Many young Polish people joined the Allies in World War Two, and were amongst the fiercest defenders of our freedom and democracy. They were subsequently treated rather poorly by us when the war ended, and now we see the appalling attitudes of a few morons who think it clever to label Poles as vermin. Similar attitudes prevailed in the 1950s and 1960s with the influx of migrants from, for example, India and the West Indies, and whose citizens had also played a significant part in securing the freedoms we now enjoy. I suspect that the label ‘vermin’ is far better aimed at those sad individuals who are responsible for such simplistic and small-minded hate.

From: Michael J Robinson, Berry Brow, Huddersfield.

HOW many times did Tony Blair promise the electorate an EU referendum in his election promises? He is quoted (The Yorkshire Post, November 25) as saying that “he would not have called the EU Referendum”. Spot on, and of course he never did follow through on those pledges which he now he tells us he did not intend doing. At least David Cameron did deliver on his promise.

From: Peter Short, Rotherham.

IN reply to the recent letter from ex-MP Michael Meadowcroft who suggested “Remain” voters were due compensation like mis-sold PPI investors. When Mr Meadowcroft was elected in 1983, would the 28.509 voters who did not vote for him now be entitled to compensation too?

From: John Fisher, Menwith Hill.

LISTENING to a BBC programme where four EU countries were visited to find their views on Brexit a common theme was a determination to maintain the four rules which define free trade including freedom of movement.

One phrase was translated for the interviewer. It was this: “It was Britain which cooked up the Brexit stew, now they have to sit and eat it.” I suppose all we can say to that is “bon appétit”.