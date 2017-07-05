YP Letters: Brexit won’t bring back a bygone era

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

A GREAT many Brexiteers appear to be living in the past, hoping for the return of a bygone era which realistically is never going to happen.

However in, their letters (The Yorkshire Post, June 28), both Messrs Lindley and Pickles go further by appearing to imagine that they are still fighting the Second World War, talking about the Bulldog Spirit, Neville Chamberlain, Nazi jackboots and quislings etc.

This is not what Brexit is or should be about, but about hoping to the secure the best possible trade deal for the British economy and British workers.

I strongly suspect that both Messrs Lindley and Pickles are both long retired, so that a bad deal or no deal (probably their ideal outcome), which resulted in thousands of British workers losing their jobs, would be no concern of theirs.

From: Keith Woodard, Belmont Avenue, Knaresborough.

I WAS saddened to read the closing comments of Mrs Brennan’s letter “My reason for voting to leave was because I did not want my country to become part of a Federal State of Europe, presumably ruled by Germany” (The Yorkshire Post, July 1).

If only we had taken a stronger interest in the EU over the last 40 years, it would have been the UK in the driving seat.

From: Mrs B Johnson, Wigginton Road, York.

THANK goodness that the UK is escaping from the stifling EU, its huge membership fees and the corruption which has prevented audited accounts from being published.

It is in our interests that the EU remains an integrated global power but with the problems of the common currency and increasing disenchantment with bureaucracy and unelected leaders in Brussels, I wouldn’t bet on it.

From: Laurence J Sowden, Far Lane, Kettlewell.

SO two million foreign workers are ready to abandon Britain. Well there’s a surprise. Evidently our pals have decided that they didn’t come here because of a love of our democracy, institutions and multicultural society but to make a quick “buck”.

The moment there is a cloud on the horizon, they are off to pastures new. Aren’t these the very people who only a few weeks ago were selflessly holding together our public services and tirelessly working on our behalf, if we are to believe the Remain lobby?

From: David McKenna, Hall Gardens, Rawcliffe, Goole.

I WAS amazed to read the letters from your two correspondents, Mrs Bell and Mrs Brennan (The Yorkshire Post, July 1) singing the praises of the Prime Minister. I am no misogynist but I have to say that the level of understanding shown by these two correspondents of what is currently happening in our country beggars belief.

Not only is the PM capable of constant mind changes, feeble excuses – why she couldn’t a) visit the residents of Grenfell Tower and show a modicum of humanity and b) face her political opponents on live TV – but also downright duplicity.

We were led to believe that there was “no money tree” when public servants asked for more money for the NHS. Then, strangely enough when the DUP demanded payment for propping her up, the money tree appeared.

Even now Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove, Justine Greening and others see the writing on the wall and are pushing Theresa May to give a little. The best thing the whole lot of them can do is go and give us all a break!

From: David Downs, Mountbatten Avenue, Sandal, Wakefield.

I HAVE just read a promotional article for a book written by Victor Sebestyen and titled A Pack of Lies: Lenin the Dictator.

Sebestyen writes that Lenin “promised people anything and everything. He offered simple solutions to complex problems and he lied unashamedly”. It is not too difficult to find a similar character in current politics in the name of Jeremy Corbyn, so I would encourage all his supporters to invest in this book.

From: Jarvis Browning, Fadmoor, York.

NOW that Kevin Hollinrake MP is Parliamentary Private Secretary to Environment Secretary Michael Gove MP, I, and others, hope that he does not use his power or influence to encourage fracking, as this was very strongly opposed by us in North Yorkshire at Northallerton.

This is the last thing we want to develop in God’s own county.

Nowhere fast on transport

From: Tim Mickleburgh, Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

TRANSPORT forms a major part in most of our lives. Yet rarely does it assume a prominent role in our politicians’ thinking. So we simply let the amount of traffic on the roads grow, without thinking of alternatives and how to make them better (Tom Richmond, The Yorkshire Post, July 1).

No, I haven’t forgotten HS2, but that seems to be the aircraft carrier option which does little to deal with the problems of either parking or stop-start buses.

Perhaps there needs to be more input from the grassroots level, with the powers-that-be getting out of their chauffeur- driven cars to see what things are like for us humble citizens.

Peaceful pubs to swear by

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

FOLLOWING the Samuel Smith’s swearing ban, David Behrens gave us a good laugh with his wonderful account of a Teesside publican who “reportedly threw a Fawlty-esque fit of pique, chucked everybody out and shut up shop for three days” (The Yorkshire Post, July 1).

Did anyone capture this on their “whatsit”? Probably not, because Sam Smith’s are traditional pubs where most of us go for a drink and a chat, not to sit glued to and faffing with this week’s digital gizmo – arguably more anti-social than the occasional “f” expletive.

They have coal fires in winter and – joy of joys – no music. With a decent bitter at £2 a pint, I think the Teesside foul mouths will soon be back and conforming!