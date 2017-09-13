YP Letters: Brexiteer nation can see off the European dictators again

From: Alan Chapman, Beck Lane, Bingley.

THE British population is insulted to the core by Jean-Claude Juncker and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, who wants to teach us a lesson for desiring to leave the clutches of the EU, wonderfully clarified by Bernard Ingham (The Yorkshire Post, September 6).

Both fail to realise the obvious: that their intransigence is a tonic for a Brexiteer nation which does not take kindly to dictators.

UK history is littered with their corpses.

These leading EU men, and many of their cohorts, are indeed reinforcing Britain’s determination to leave. Italian politicians want to delay trade talks until December. Theresa May says “No deal is better than a bad deal”. Correct! It is time to tell these officials we are preparing to implement no deal and cancel all UK funds propping the EU up.

Watching the panic and repercussions would be entertaining. Along with the sacking of Messrs Juncker and Barnier.

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

THE notion that this country of allegedly 65 million people (probably nearer 75 million) cannot find sufficient labour after Brexit from within our own borders is absurd.

If we “can’t get the staff” after leaving the EU, it will be because we are not educating our young correctly, and not adequately training them when they leave school. Of course UK employers currently prefer a well educated and trained Pole to a badly educated Brit.

The low wages we have now tell us that there is a surplus of workers. If we took not a single extra migrant, the operation of labour supply and demand would balance out.

From: Don Wood, Howden.

THE Labour Party’s about-face on Brexit is a disgrace and is a case of the tail, in Sir Keir Starmer, wagging the dog, in Jeremy Corbyn. This needless amendment is not about workers’ rights or the sovereignty of Parliament as he says, it is Sir Keir’s attempt to prevent Brexit. This man cares nothing for democracy.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

IF Tony Blair’s immigration proposals for EU nationals are so good, why didn’t he introduce them when he was Prime Minister? It might have saved a lot of heartache. Too little, too late.