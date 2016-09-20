YP Letters: Broadside against BBC was pure bias

From: Ian Barnes, Blake Court, Wheldrake, York.

YOU printed a negative article by David Davies, a Tory MP, regarding the BBC (The Yorkshire Post, September 16). The whole essay was on supposed bias by the Corporation. Well, all I can say is if you want a lesson on bias, read his column.

It’s full of conjecture and so-called facts which would be very difficult to check, citing a programme broadcast in 2013!

Just because people within the BBC possibly don’t read very right wing national newspapers doesn’t mean the programme output of the BBC is biased, and as far as Peter Sissons is concerned, that’s his opinion, not fact. I did Google the BBC’s website regarding the Institute of Economic Affairs, but could find no heath warning as stated in Mr Davies’s column.

The BBC is a wonderful diverse broadcaster revered around the world, so it’s a pity we have the Government, commercial interests and certain newspapers who want to see its demise. But then again it’s payback time by the present administration to certain media moguls and commercial stations whose own programmes lag behind the likes of Strictly. Leave the BBC alone to get on with the job it’s good at, entertaining the British public with a very varied range of high quality programmes to suit most tastes and at a very modest cost.