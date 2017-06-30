YP Letters: Building a future from Doncaster’s former glory

From: Chris Whitwood, Deputy Leader, Yorkshire Party.

TWO months ago, Yorkshire Party supporters were actively campaigning across Doncaster in the run up to the Doncaster Mayoral elections and developing a five point plan to end the neglect that has blighted our town for decades.

Central to this vision was a pledge to protect our town’s historic buildings. Once, Doncaster was a prosperous market town – a powerhouse of the nation. However, I spoke to hundreds of residents who felt Doncaster’s historic buildings are being allowed to crumble.

No building is more symbolic of this neglect than the old Girls School. I was, therefore, please to read that Doncaster council have announced a plan to save what little remains of the old Girls School, incorporating it into a new library, museum and archives. This is, of course, the culmination of long campaigns fought collectively by many local voluntary and community groups.

Nevertheless, when it comes to saving our architectural and cultural heritage, this is merely a starting point.

One does not have to look far to see evidence of Doncaster’s former glory.

By ensuring new investment goes hand-in-hand with a celebration of the past we can make Doncaster great again.