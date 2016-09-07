YP Letters: Capacity not speed is HS2’s main benefit

From: David Reed, Houses Hill, Huddersfield.

YOUR correspondent Dr Glyn Powell disqualifies himself from sensible discussion about HS2 as he clearly knows very little about it. He repeats the oft quoted inaccuracy that HS2 “shaves a few minutes off rail journey times from Leeds to London”.

In fact it halves existing times, reducing the London to Leeds time by an hour and equally importantly, the time from Heathrow to Leeds by two hours, and from Birmingham by one hour. For an inward investor considering whether or not to invest in the North, this will be a powerful attraction and a huge boost to our economy.

The Government is also planning to improve rail services across the North by the complementary HS3 project. But capacity, not speed, is the primary justification for HS2. Rail travel has doubled in the past 20 years and the vitally important East and West coast lines are almost full.

Without HS2, our rail links will become totally dysfunctional through severe overcrowding, and the economic effect on the North will be disastrous.

Unions not the villains

From: Brian Nugent, Halifax.

I READ with interest your article (The Yorkshire Post, September 2) regarding the 11,000 staff at M&S, whom will lose £6,000 per annum. This will save the company £66m, by my reckoning.

In the same paper, DS Boyes accuses trade unions of holding the country to ransom. As your readers will be aware, M&S was the watchword for quality and ‘Made in Britain’ for many years.

Not only are they now engaged in using their staff to pay for company obligations, but they have practically outsourced all manufacturing abroad. They are not alone in this. How many of your readers have noticed the demise in quality offered by British retail these days? It’s cheap, but lacks quality and durability. How many market gardeners have been ‘broken on the wheel’ of M&S and other British food retailers?

DS Boyes should aim his ire at business leaders. The example of M&S is one of many.

The tragedy is that the skills involved in manufacturing, especially the garment trade, are lost for good. Who is really holding Britain to ransom?

Impersonal bank service

From: David Collins, Scissett.

AT least Guy Tweedy let the RBS bank know what he thought of the lack of personal service (The Yorkshire Post, September 1).

In the past, bankers were considered part of a firm’s business and the local manager kept abreast of what was going on. If this is the prevailing attitude, then a bank should consist of a unit on an industrial estate in Birmingham for the call centre and another unit in, say, Croydon for the brokers and dealers. They can then sell off the London HQ as unnecessary.

Come to think of it, that might be the idea.

Why change a classic?

From: Trish Lawty, Driffield.

I READ that West Yorkshire Playhouse are going to show a ‘daring re-imagining of Charlotte Brontë’s ground-breaking last novel Villette’. This is a phrase I read with trepidation.

A daring new version. Why? Can such a masterpiece be improved? Why can’t we be ‘taken’ to the actual place where the novel was set and not have a modern version?

Set it in the past – where the story originates and lives.

Should I come to see it? I still have the aching sadness within me when I think of the story. I don’t want that to be erased.

Am I on my own in wishing the story was being told as it had originally been written?

Fracking gas sold abroad

From Sue Cuthbert, Newton on Rawcliffe.

THE letter from Russell Scott (The Yorkshire Post, September 3) on the Australian state of Victoria voting to ban fracking is very interesting. I hope that Theresa May gets to read it.

People who are pro-fracking constanty tell us that we need cheap gas to provide energy. They omit to say that gas which is produced in this country goes into a grid and is sold to the highest bidder. We sell some of our gas to other countries.

No heroes

From: Tim Mickleburgh, Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

PLEASE don’t fall into the trap of calling Olympic medal winners heroes. There’s nothing heroic about being a full time sportsman and doing well (The Yorrkshire Post, September 3).

Respect result

From: Dave Croucher, Pinfold Gardens, Doncaster.

IF the people who are calling for another referendum don’t like the Brexit result, they are obviously anti-democracy.

Maybe they should pack their bags and move to Russia or Zimbabwe or some other country run by a dictator. Everyone had a vote and the outcome was a majority vote to leave.