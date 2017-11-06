YP Letters: Catalonia situation and Brexit vote have much in common

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

GWYNNE Dyer’s excellent article (The Yorkshire Post, October 31), confirms my suspicions that the situation with the Catalonia independence referendum has much in common with the EU referendum in the UK.

Most opinion polls prior to the referendums showed majority of voters in the UK being in favour of remaining within the EU, as those in Catalonia were in favour of remaining within Spain.

Furthermore in the UK, with Brexit proving to be more complicated than voters were led to believe, most opinion polls now show that an even greater majority think that the vote to Leave was a mistake, and that Britain will be worse off as a result. What both cases illustrate is that large minority determined groups can exploit referendums.

From: V Wilkes, Richmondfield Lane, Barwick, Leeds.

AS the EU continues to be intransigent over Brexit negotiations, the British Government should be fully prepared to walk away with no deal rather than agree to a bad deal. The Government would certainly have the support of the British people.

As Justice Minister Dominic Raab has said, the UK must ‘strive for the very best outcome from these negotiations, but prepare for all eventualities’. We hope that the UK and EU negotiating teams will reach a deal that benefits both sides.

All MPs of whatever party need to realise that it is now time to support the Government and display a united front in the negotiations. Only then will Brussels realise that they must negotiate a deal. Any other course of action will be disastrous for Great Britain.

From: John Eoin Douglas, Spey Terrace, Edinburgh.

SO massive redundancies are forecast to occur in the London banking sector as a result of Brexit.

Good, I say. These overpaid parasitic bankers will now be available to fill the socially useful, albeit low-paid agricultural jobs, shortly to be vacated by Eastern Europeans.

From: Mr JB Cross, Thixendale, Malton.

PLEASE remember Brexit is to regain our country’s independence; a self-governing, democratic society.

Administered by our own elected MPs every five years. In a nutshell we want our country back.

Not to become the 28th part of a Federal Europe.