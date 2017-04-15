YP Letters: Church has pushed its friends away

From: Gordon Hawcroft, Holme on Spalding Moor.

ON preaching at the service to mark the 50th anniversary of the York Minster Fund, James Jones – the now retired Bishop of Liverpool – wrote: “Our (National Trust) friends love historic buildings and nature, I thought yours did too, why haven’t you got as many?”

Bishop James ponders the question: Why has the Church got so few friends? Many have pondered it before him.

But he must have faith in the people, they love where they live: They love their church too.

He asks “What is the difference between a wish and a prayer?”

Wishes and prayers won’t pay the bills.

In the rural parishes of Yorkshire there is a problem.

The Diocese of York website suggests it can support rural parishes, but it struggles to support itself and certainly not the parishes.

Most villagers love their churches and wish them well.

They have watched their struggles and can see the peril.

These people have the power to bring the support so desperately needed, but they have been firmly pushed away by the Diocese.

The Church has become unapproachable and unresponsive to village people.

It appears to listen only to itself.

Bishop James will find the answer to his question if he looks all around him.

It’s simple really: Recognise your friends and talk to them, don’t push them away.

From: Mrs J Mason, Long Preston, Skipton.

ON April 6, I received a letter from Lloyds Bank. The letter informed me that the Settle branch of Lloyds Bank would close on September 20, 2017.

I have my current account with the Settle branch.

The letter informed me that my current account was being transferred to the Lancaster branch of Lloyds.

As I do not drive, this would involve a round trip of about 80 miles by public transport. I, along with other bank customers, have been offered banking facilities in Barnoldswick and Clitheroe. Again a round trip of about 40 miles and, if using public transport, four separate bus journeys. I, along with other ‘older’ bank customers, do not have a computer or access to online banking.

We are also to lose the Settle branch of NatWest in October. This is also the nail in Settle’s coffin. In a while there will be nothing left in Settle.

Again, people who live in rural areas are being penalised for living where they do.

From: Nick Hudson, Harrogate.

I COMPLETELY agree with the comments by Margaret Hodge with regard to the proposed Garden Bridge over the Thames in London. It should be scrapped. I’m sure we could all think of ways the money could be better spent.

However it was not made clear in the article that this project, dreamed up by the last Mayor of London, Boris Johnson, was supposed to be privately funded.

Why then is the taxpayer up to his/her neck in debt to the tune of £40m so far, and counting, thanks to this wretched project?

What is even more concerning is that explanations for this expenditure to date don’t seem to have even been communicated to anybody let alone the long-suffering taxpayer. It sounds like the familiar story of “the privately funded project” where taxpayers shell out at the outset to ensure a development is a cost free, risk free and profitable enterprise for the private sector. What’s new?

Bad attitude is not cricket

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

HOW I agree with your Editorial (The Yorkshire Post, April 11) that the serious amount of litter in our public places is down to personal responsibility.

Sitting behind three young men at the Yorkshire cricket match last Sunday, we noted they were drinking cans of lager and throwing their empties on the floor.

One of our party pointed out that the rubbish bin was only a yard away. “People are paid to clean up after me” was the reply and we moved the cans ourselves. Councils can’t do much about attitudes like that.

Big business wanted diesel

From: Ian R Bloomer, Darrington Road, East Hardwick, Pontefract.

I HAVE followed the debate about diesel cars and why they took a large share of the market.

One important fact not mentioned is that from the early 1980s the petroleum refiners had a large and growing surplus of diesel. Could large petroleum companies have been the driving force behind these engines?

I worked for a large transport company, so I believe my memory is correct.

Life of Riley

From: Ms Julie Bass, Harrogate.

IN addition to Tom Richmond’s ‘Rileyisms’, you can add “absolute shambles” – used by BBC sports presenter George Riley used to describe Barcelona, arguably the most exciting football side of the modern era. He also made reference to the “third half” of the first leg of a Champions League quarter-final tie.

Wrong view

From: Keith Bainbridge, Clayton West, Huddersfield.

I WAS totally gobsmacked to read that a survey of 2,500 people failed to name any Yorkshire landmark in Britain’s top 10 views. Clearly those people surveyed need to get themselves to God’s own county!