Search

YP Letters: City deals will leave region weak and divided

editorial image
0
Have your say

From: John P Hall, Harrogate.

I WAS most surprised at the about-turn by Harrogate Council leader Richard Cooper who was one of many council leaders to pledge support for a One Yorkshire devolution plan.

Instead he is caving in to bullying from London which doesn’t want the One Yorkshire deal, preferring instead  to see splintered, weak  city deals.

I strongly believe that  these city deals would be the worst possible outcome; Yorkshire will be stronger  and much more effective standing together.

Yorkshire, with around  5.4 million people and an economy twice the size of that of Wales, can be a serious economic power.

If Yorkshire is divided, then our powers will be derisory.

A One Yorkshire deal will benefit all the region’s large towns and cities, but also be mindful of the smaller towns in the countryside that must not be left without a voice.

Yorkshire has fallen well behind economically.

We must now engage  the people of Yorkshire  in this debate, who so far  have had no opportunity  to express their views,  in order to seize the  initiative and move  forward as a one united Yorkshire.