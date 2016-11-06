YP Letters: Clashes over demand for inquiry into Battle of Orgreave

From: Walter Raine, Pennine View, Northallerton.

HAVING become accustomed to a moderate approach from The Yorkshire Post, I was greatly surprised by the almost hysterical tone of your front page after the Government announced that there would be no further inquiry into the “battle” of Orgreave where a mob of 10,000 strikers attempted to close down a legitimate business and were prevented from doing so by 5,000 police officers (The Yorkshire Post, November 1).

Your leader followed a similar tone and tried to justify your attitude with a lengthy argument.

Contrast that with The Times, where after a news item of a more proportionate size, their third leader less than half the length of yours can be summarised by saying that the matter has been well aired, no convictions were upheld, no one was killed, and any political involvement should be left to historians.

Politicians will never agree and only the lawyers will profit.

I was not at all surprised by the result of your daily poll when over 60 per cent of your readers disagreed with your views.

From: H Marjorie Gill, Clarence Drive, Menston.

RE Orgreave, all would have been well if Arthur Scargill had not used the miners’ funds to bring in bus loads of ‘bully boys’ from all parts of the South to interfere with the protective activities of the police. They were not miners at all and had nothing to do with the strike.

They just wanted to cause trouble. I don’t think the campaigner has any right to expect the British taxpayer to pay out for a public inquiry, except, perhaps, to give Arthur Scargill a slap on the wrist or a thick ear.

From: Edward Grainger, Botany Way, Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

IN just a few short weeks, Home Secretary Amber Rudd has completely demolished Theresa May’s assertion that under her premiership this will be “a Government for everyone”.

Far from showing resolve and firmness, she has shown weakness and a surprising lack of knowledge on the case papers handed to her by her predecessor Mrs May, who must now be called on to reverse this Orgreave decision.

Whatever, the fight must go on just like Hillsborough until justice is done and is seen to be done. We owe it to the miners and their families and communities.