YP Letters: Comedy of errors in world of politics makes great viewing

From: Chris Ramus, Harrogate.

BACK in the 1970s and ‘80s, we used to tune in to shows like Morecambe & Wise, The Two Ronnies and Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em for our weekly entertainment.

In 2016, instead of sitting open mouthed watching the latest antics of Michael Crawford, we now derive entertainment from the antics in the world of politics.

I’m not a betting man, but if I had bet money back in January this year on the political comings and goings, I would now be sitting on some easy money from my investments at the bookies.

David Cameron and George Osborne (over Brexit) putting a grenade between their respective knees and pulling the pin. Theresa May as PM, Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton the two nominees in the US Presidential election and Ed Balls on Strictly. Then there is the leader of Ukip resigning after 18 days. The England manager only lasting 67 days in his job. You get my drift.

But what is more staggering are the daily goings-on with Labour and Ukip. We used to look up to MPs and their like, now they rank behind football managers.

From: Chris Gallacher, Chairman, Ukip Redcar.

WE have seen the domestic political press being dominated by events at the top of Ukip, and the media in a feeding frenzy in their attempts to bury Ukip.

You might ask why I am not distraught at the goings on in Strasbourg or the rapid departure of the recently elected new leader, but we have more to consider than a couple of – to my mind – career politicians who have brought the party into disrepute.

Career politicians are not what true Ukip members aspire to be, but getting elected is what we need to do to make the changes we all want for our society.

Ukip will get over these setbacks and the grassroots will, as we have in the past, dust ourselves off and get on with working for our supporters and their hopes for a better future.

Believe in Ukip and ignore the media assassination attempts.

From: Bob Watson, Baildon.

THE rather discredited Tony Blair says “Where do I go from here? What exactly do I do?” (The Yorkshire Post, October 8). Well, I suspect that most of us would think those are easy questions to answer. Please disappear into the sunset, never to be seen and heard again. In particular, please have nothing whatsoever to do with politics in this country. The UK deserves nothing less.