YP Letters: Compassion and skill of NHS staff

From: Doug Christensen, Ottawa, Canada.

MY wife, son and I were visiting wonderful York last August from Ottawa, Canada, and unfortunately, while enjoying a fine local restaurant, our 16-year-old son had a serious nut allergy reaction to a chocolate biscuit atop a lovely Italian dessert. Our son was in an elevated state of discomfort and experienced real difficulty in breathing.

A call was made to the emergency services and within a couple of minutes, a big yellow ambulance promptly arrived.

The two gentlemen in the ambulance could not have been more professional, springing into action immediately to administer an anti-histamine intravenously, and providing compassionate comfort to our son. The ambulance crew then delivered us quickly to the emergency reception at York Hospital.

We would like to sincerely thank and publicly laud the fantastic people at York Hospital, and in particular, the amazing ambulance crew of Graham (or Graeme?) and Will, who are truly outstanding members of the NHS. The people of York can be proud that they have such terrific people working for them.

From: Rachael Maskell, Labour MP, York Central.

THE Health Service in York is now at crisis point. Last year the Vale of York CCG was left with a deficit of £28.1m and has now been forced into the Capped Expenditure Process, which means there will be further resource restrictions on services.

In York, we have seen our better health services being withdrawn, public health services cut and the rationing of surgery. These cuts not only compromise patient care but are also financially perverse. It is clear that in all areas of health that rationing is being applied, and risks are increasing.

Instead of just slashing budgets, the Government needs to sit up and listen. When I meet with the Minister, I will be explaining how the funding formula has completely failed York and will be pressing to get real solutions to the crisis we are facing.

From: Elisabeth Baker, Leeds.

I APPLAUD the doctors and others at Silsden and Steeton Medical Practice for the initiative in creating a calendar to raise funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, with photographs of amateur models wearing clothing made of medical equipment and lavatory rolls (The Yorkshire Post, October 10). The pictures certainly show ingenuity!

However, I am most concerned about the stance taken by each of the models, as should be the medical staff at the centre. The three ladies shown are all slouching, with round shoulders, and they are asking for trouble in later life through not standing up straight now.

Although this seems to be the fashion for models nowadays (and most stand or sit with their legs apart, looking as if they have wet their knickers), it is a practice which should not be approved, let alone encouraged, by medical practitioners.

Teachers are not parents

From: Brian Sheridan, Redmires Road, Sheffield.

AS a former teacher, I would naturally challenge G Turner’s intimation “that teachers have a superiority complex, tinpot tyrants in their little domain” (The Yorkshire Post, October 10). This is in connection with teachers’ reportedly raiding lunch boxes for signs of unhealthy eating.

However, it does seem that some teachers expect parents to acquiesce in stretching the duties of parenthood. My young grandchildren have, from a ridiculously early age, been set homework to be supervised and even marked by their parents.

My parents did not help me with homework – I doubt that they could – but they made sure I did my best. Nor did my wife and I help our own sons. As a teacher at parents’ evenings, I regularly had to reassure parents who said they were not capable of helping with homework. I told them not to worry about it, just to show interest and encourage.

The influence of teachers is nothing compared with that of parents when it comes to nurturing human beings. Parents have enough on their plate. Of course teachers should pounce on bad manners and bad behaviour in general, as well as discourage poor diet without being intrusive; but they should concentrate on what they are trained for, which is to teach a set curriculum.

Everyday tissue of lies

From: Edward Grainger, Botany Way, Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

RICHARD Heller’s excellent round up (The Yorkshire Post, October 7) covers the majority of lies that have become the basis of the daily routine phrases we, the unsuspecting public, have now regrettably come to expect, and which are totally untrue.

My own particular favourites were well covered by the former chief of staff to Denis Healey. However, I particularly cringe when I see on the side of Cleveland Police vehicles “Putting people first” when so much has gone wrong between the force and the public.

Not far short comes “measures have been put in place to ensure that this never happens again”, often referring to the lack of care of children and old people.

Slow progress

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

I IMAGINE mine were two of thousands of hands which failed to respond to Tom Richmond’s invitation to recognise the Urban Transport Group (The Yorkshire Post, October 7).

Amongst other things, they have generous salaries and free travel throughout West Yorkshire. Among much else, they claim to be “the foremost network for urban transport professionals in the public sector”. They are based in, of all places, Leeds. Dare we ask what they have been doing there for the last however many years?