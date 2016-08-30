YP Letters: Corbyn is right over Westminster bubble and rail cartel

From: Roger Whitaker, Dale View, Hardwick Road, Pontefract.

I AM an eternal optimist. I live in Yvette Cooper’s constituency, but always vote Conservative.

However, I agree with Jeremy Corbyn on two issues.

Firstly, the need to burst the Westminster bubble.

Westminster is often described as the mother of Parliaments and of the democratic system, yet Jeremy Corbyn was voted leader by a majority of the Labour Party in accordance with its rules, but most of his MPs have refused to work with him.

The Liberal Democrats have said they will ignore the results of the EU referendum, while Owen Smith, the other contender for the Labour leadership and many other MPs of all parties, are calling for a second referendum. Can we therefore assume it is only democratic if the population agree with everything that MPs say and do?

Secondly, to not only re-nationalise the railways but all the other utilities. When these industries were denationalised, we were promised that prices for the commodities would be reduced and service improved, yet we seem to have exchanged a government monopoly for a private industry cartel whose profits rise year on year with none of the benefits promised.

The groups looking after the public interest are toothless and unable to do anything about it.

From: John Watson, Leyburn.

I HAVE never read such a pessimistic piece of journalism as the article by Lib Dem peer Dick Taverne (The Yorkshire Post, August 27). There was not one iota of cheer in the whole piece.

Nearly all the papers I have read lately are in a very optimistic mood about Brexit.

Is he saying that they are all wrong? There are even a few economists who were of the same opinion as Lord Taverne but who have since changed their minds.

Like most other readers of your paper, I don’t know what is going to happen but the outlook is looking a lot brighter than that forecast by the “doom-mongers” at the time of the referendum.

From: Jane Birkby, Brigg.

THE Whitehall Mandarins had better stop stalling and fighting for power amongst themselves on Brexit.

From: Eddie Peart, Broom Crescent, Rotherham.

HAS Jeremy Corbyn asked the train company to provide a video of an overcrowded train? I will if he does not.