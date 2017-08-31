YP Letters: Corrupt EU shows why Remoaners will never win us over

From: Bryan Burgess, Birch Drive, Wetherby.

THERE are those amongst us some who would have us repeat the EU Referendum until such time as we get the ‘right result’, like Ireland and Denmark. I am not one of them and I am sick and tired of the bleating Remoaners.

Actually, perhaps I should be in favour of a re-run. How many Remoaners might change tack now that they learn that the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, was said to have splashed out £24,000 on a private plane for a two-day visit to Rome?

He also spent £1,800 on a one-night trip to Berlin. In addition he gave himself a £44 half-day allowance to meet former Parliament President Martin Schultz, even though this is his job. This is in spite of a salary of £275,275.

Apparently, the Commission spent half a million euros on travel for its commissioners in just two months, January and February 2016. Of course those in Brussels, Strasbourg and elsewhere have fought to keep their lavish spending under wraps – no wonder the accountants have not been able to square up the EU accounts for so many years.

It would appear that expenses are unlimited, unrestrained by available resources and unhinged from the real world. This is a bit like an elastic tape measure, they give you no way to honestly or accurately measure value.

As to a second referendum, instead of a 52/48 per cent split, what’s the betting that this would have increased to 60/40 per cent or even higher – my money’s on the latter.

According to a recent poll six out of 10 people who voted to leave the European Union in the referendum would tolerate ‘significant damage’ to the economy. I’m one of them as I believe with time we would all be beneficiaries.

I also believe it is only right that we should pay what we have legally signed up for, but as to the ransom of up to £100bn the EU are demanding as a divorce bill before trade talks begin should perhaps be referred to the European Court of Justice before they expect us to accept this Court to govern the lives of European settlers here.

If I go abroad on holiday or move to another country to work, I expect to obey that country’s laws and not expect British laws to apply to me there. Nowhere in the world, as far as I am aware, apart from the EU, does a foreign country have laws to govern another country. Remember, British laws have developed from the 1215 Magna Carta not from 40 years of EU mismanagement.