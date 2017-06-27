YP Letters: Council out of touch with transport realities

From: Martin J Phillips, Leeds.

It is blatantly obvious that members of Leeds City Council do not use buses to travel around.

If they did, there is no way they would devise a transport strategy that is based around the bus network.

First Bus are quite simply a joke. Buses that are supposed to have a daytime frequency of “10 minutes or less” tend to turn up once every 30 minutes on a good day.

At night, and on a Sunday, passengers are lucky to get one bus an hour.

There is no way on earth that people who have their own cars would ever consider leaving it at home to use the bus while the present incumbants are running a service aimed solely at lining the pockets of shareholders.

I would also be interested to learn exactly how many members of Leeds City Council cycle to work, since they clearly know absolutely nothing about the needs of cyclists.

It is no use creating cycle lanes if there is no infrastructure in the city centre for securing bikes or provisions for showering and getting changed after people have either cycled through heavy rain or sweltering heat.

The council’s transport strategy will fail miserably just like their previous ‘monorail’, ‘supertram’, and ‘trolleybus’ schemes.