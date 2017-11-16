YP Letters: Country must not lose medical expertise because of Brexit

From: Dr Andrew Dearden, Treasurer, British Medical Association.

THAT so many EU doctors are actively planning to leave the UK is a cause for real concern. Many have dedicated years of service to the NHS and medical research in the UK, and without them our health service would not be able to cope.

We need clarity on what the future holds for EU citizens and their families living in the UK, and an end to the uncertainty and insecurity that could see many voting with their feet. It’s also vital that any future immigration system is flexible enough to ensure the NHS can recruit and retain doctors and other NHS workers in sufficient numbers. Our NHS and patient care are all the richer for having a diverse workforce – it’s crucial we don’t lose valuable experience and expertise because of Brexit.

From: John Cole, Oakroyd Terrace, Baildon.

THE convoluted contortions that the UK government is engaging in only underline the impossibility of achieving a successful Brexit. Even the best deal that can be conceived will not be as good for our country as staying in the EU – and we are well short of any deal at all.

A new book by Nick Clegg (How to Stop Brexit – And Make Britain Great Again) is far from being a blinkered Remainer tract. Clegg acknowledges that not only are the arguments in favour of UK staying in the 28 overwhelming, but there are similarly overwhelming arguments for reforming the way the EU operates. In that sense, the book is even-handed and sets out routes by which the EU could be made better so that some of the legitimate concerns of the Brexiteers are addressed.

If Mr Clegg’s wise words are followed, there should be a real chance of bringing the country back together again.

From: Michael J Robinson, Park Lane, Berry Brow, Huddersfield.

BRIAN Sheridan asks if anyone believes that the losers would have shut up if the referendum vote had gone the other way (The Yorkshire Post, November 13).

But surely it’s self-evident that if the vote had been to remain, that would have been the end of it and a week after the referendum David Cameron would have continued at No 10. Life would have continued just as it had done before the vote, and discussion would have died. The only reason Remainers are still going on about it is that the Brexit process is still going on and is a continuingly debated live news topic.