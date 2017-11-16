YP Letters: Crucial week to focus on impact of bullying

From: Jackie Griffiths, Headteacher, Hipperholme Grammar School Foundation.

THIS month marks a very important date in the calendar for young people and parents across the country as Anti-Bullying Week takes place between November 13-17.

This week of activity’s theme is ‘All Different, All Equal’ and it’s something we should all live by – no matter who we are. And everyone should take responsibility for their actions and realise the impact that it can have on others.

According to the NSPCC, there were over 24,000 Childline counselling sessions with children about bullying in 2016/17 – and that’s a statistic that no parent or school wants to read about. I was delighted that our junior school recently took part in a sponsored maths challenge where over £1,200 was raised to support the NSPCC and all the good work it does.

Bullying has a huge impact on people’s lives, whether it’s happened in the playground, online, socially, or as an adult – it will still make a mark and it’s still unacceptable. We need to support one another, develop and promote positive relationships and – particularly as educators and parents – provide a safe, secure and caring environment to ensure that we are giving young people the best start in life.