YP Letters: Cuts in caring for elderly will rebound on NHS

From: Nigel Boddy, Fife Road, Darlington.

ISN’T the so called ‘bed blocking’ crisis in the NHS due to huge cuts in funding care in the community? Respite care for carers has disappeared in some places. Local authorities take the money from the Government but spend it elsewhere.

Big funding cuts in social work support too appear to be a false economy. It was difficult to get hold of anyone for a neighbour in crisis, in the past. Now it is impossible. There appears to be little or no state support in the community for some of our difficult mentally ill frail and fragile people. Former care in the community patients are inevitably going to end up blocking beds in hospitals if no support package is in place to send them home? Cuts in local government funding will rebound on the NHS.

From: John Watson, Rowan Court, Leyburn.

ELDERLY people are looked upon as buffoons, or whatever, but generation after generation have helped this country to improve in stature worldwide, not least during two world wars.

So why can’t we let these funds be forthcoming for our senior citizens so they leave this world knowing that they have been appreciated, and not always been a burden, on the Exchequer?