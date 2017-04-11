YP Letters: Dangers of rushing in to Syria conflict

From: Edward Mitchell, Homberg Way, Bridgwater, Somerset.

THE British and American governments are, regrettably, totally wrong in their involvement in the Syrian civil war. I don’t necessarily favour Bashar al-Assad, but to arbitrarily accuse him of the recent chemical weapons attack without any firm evidence is way off the mark.

As an Englishman who has lived and worked in various ‘third world’ countries since the early 80s, I now understand the basics of tribalism, but it took me many, many years. I can assure you that our Members of Parliament, all Eton boys who have only lived in Berkshire or Surrey all their lives, simply don’t have a clue.

Even Boris Johnson, UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, has no overseas experience except for business trips and holidays. There are just too many players in this Middle East civil war, and the Western leaders don’t understand the nuances of each tribal group, or what their ultimate aims are.

Don’t get me wrong – President Assad is not someone I would like living next door to me, but then neither is Zimbabwe’s President Mugabe or South Africa’s President Zuma, just to name two savage, totalitarian leaders. I could go on and on, but for President Trump to simply react to what may well be false information by killing even more innocent Syrians is monumentally wrong.

There will be consequences to this action that the Americans and British won’t enjoy.

From: Dai Woosnam, Scartho, Grimsby.

IN Donald Trump, we have the man who is nonpareil in showing the world how to wear a necktie. But paradoxically for a man steeped in filmed communication, he is the world’s worst exponent of another art.

I refer to his use of an autocue.To continually shift his gaze when addressing a crowded hall, makes sense. But to do it when addressing a TV camera to tell his nation that they have attacked a sovereign country, is an elementary error.

He should stare straight into the eyes of many of his 315 million countrymen who are viewing in their homes. I suggests he checks the master at work on YouTube – Ronald Reagan.

From: David Schofield, Highfield Drive, Garforth.

I FOUND watching the recent service at Westminster Abbey remembering those who were killed and injured as a result of the terrorist attack in Westminster very moving and quite emotional.

This was in stark contrast to the anger and outrage I felt immediately following the attack, and particularly the statement Jeremy Corbyn made at the time.

He said that it would be wrong for the counter-terrorism agencies to focus solely on the Muslim communities. Oh really? Who else did he have in mind? The WI? Darby and Joan Clubs? The Mothers’ Union?

Come on Mr Corbyn, get real. These are murdering cowardly terrorists we are talking about. They abuse the freedoms and privileges we, and other European countries, enjoy. Its about time we stopped dealing with them with kid gloves, for fear of offending them.

Its about time Mr Corbyn, and others like him, faced up to the truth, however unpleasant that may be.

I believe and accept that not all Muslims are terrorists, but I also believe that, globally, almost all terrorists are Muslims.

From: Chris Gallacher, Chairman, Ukip Redcar.

FOLLOWING the alleged chemical attack in Syria, the US attacked an airfield belonging to the Syrian government air force as retaliation to the release.

However it must be noted that the UN itself has stated that the means of delivery of the agent has not been identified; therefore how can you lay the blame?

This is yet another case of double standards being applied by the West’s right-wing media in support of the US cabal of intelligence agencies and the desire to enforce regime change in Syria.

Where was the outrage last week when over 200 civilians were killed in one building in Mosul by the US coalition last week? They are all still just as dead.

Strangely, I find myself agreeing with Jeremy Corbyn on this issue in that the missile strike should not have happened. We should all realise that casualties in this war are all people and their lives matter to their loved ones just the same, it is not a computer game.

Branches without roots

From: IC Rex, Stanningley Road, Leeds.

SO our last ‘local’ building society calls time on inner Leeds (John Healey, The Yorkshire Post, April 7).

Yes, the Leeds and Holbeck, also known as Leeds Building Society, is to close the Armley, Harehills and Beeston branches, leaving some North Leeds branches open.

Are we second class citizens, not affluent enough, left to go fishing for transactions and forget personal service?

Only the Morley branch is south of the river; I wonder what the originators of the Leeds and Holbeck would say?

MP silent on lap dance club

From: DS Boyes, Upper Rodley Lane, Leeds.

THAT the Corn Exchange area lap dancing club licence application in Leeds (Tom Richmond, The Yorkshire Post, April 8) has been granted comes as no surprise – who else but our misguided Labour councillors would authorise such entertainment right next to where people live.

At least Rachel Reeves MP has had the decency to object, but where does the actual MP for Leeds Central and chief anti-Brexiteer Hilary Benn stand on the this issue, and why isn’t he coming to the defence of his own constituents?