YP Letters: Deal or no deal, anti-Brexit voices still rule the airwaves

From: Cecil Hallas, Cubley Rise Road, Penistone, Sheffield.

I SWITCHED on the radio the other morning to hear the unmistakable voice of Nick Clegg talking about his new book about the folly of leaving Europe.

I suspect that this was yet another opportunity for the BBC to give a platform to anyone of note who opposes Brexit.

But the female interviewer never got started, Nick’s apostolic zeal for Europe dumbfounded the presenter’s questions.

Nick appears to be the youth who hasn’t yet been told about Father Christmas. During the referendum, he was the Lib Dem MP for Sheffield Hallam.

At the subsequent election, he was kicked out – predominantly young voters listened to his views. Now that’s what I call democracy.

From: Ian Oglesby, Stamford Bridge, York.

WE must never agree to Jean-Claude Juncker’s demands that we pay billions of pounds to the troubled EU before giving us any detail about the written-in-stone EU version of an exit deal.

It is more than likely that the punitive financial demands and permanent stifling conditions, built in to such a deal, will cost the UK far in excess of the cost of walking away from the mock-negotiations.

From: Coun Tim Mickleburgh (Lab), Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

AS a Brexiteer, I’m becoming increasingly disillusioned as to whether we will actually pull out or not. Talk of keeping ties to the EU is not what we voted for, while the concept of a second referrendum makes me wonder why we had the first.

But, of course, the European Union has a history of making countries vote again until they get the vote they want. Shades of Hotel California perhaps in that we can never leave!

From: Anthony Drake, Knedlington Road, Howden.

THE brutal action by Spain against the Catalans recently echoes the events of the 1960s Europe. The way the European Union’s unelected controllers are behaving with Brexit and other issues that smell of rebellion within the EU is a vague hint of what might be the final outcome of a United States of Europe.

From: Mr J Penn, Holcroft Garth, Hedon, Hull.

AS we witness the deconstruction of the United States of Europe, we should remember the words of Samuel Johnson – patriotism is the last resort of the scoundrel.