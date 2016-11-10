YP Letters: Democratic debate over Brexit powers of the Government

From: Frederick Taylor, Low Field Lane, Staveley, Knaresborough.

IT was really astonishing to read Jayne Dowle describing the High Court telling the Government to act within its powers as overriding the democratic process (The Yorkshire Post, November 7).

Triggering Article 50 was always going to require Government action of some sort, and all that the judgment does is specify that it should involve Parliament. What else does she think a Government should be able to do without involving Parliament? Implement its manifesto because the people voted for it? Does Jayne Dowle think everyone can take the same approach to any court judgment that they don’t like?

If Jayne Dowle is concerned about the forgotten common people, she might think about the 63 per cent of the electorate who did not vote for Brexit, and the teenagers who were excluded from the electoral register. They are being at best ignored but more often insulted by journalists and MPs who, nevertheless, will soon be looking for their votes.

From: Don Burslam, Dewsbury.

ALL true democrats owe a debt of gratitude to the High Court for its decision to support the supremacy of Parliamentary democracy.

This country has a long tradition of rule by elected Parliaments. Rule by referendum has never been part of that tradition. Parliament should also retain the right of final approval of any deal negotiated with the rest of the EU.

From: June Reeve, Kirk Ella.

RE Jayne Dowle’s column ‘Beware consequences of ignoring common people’ (The Yorkshire Post, November 7). My vote is Jayne Dowle for Home Secretary.

From: Nick Glynne, Managing Director, buyitdirect.co.uk, Trident Business Park, Leeds.

THERESA May has clearly stated that the people have spoken and that their will must be followed.

Now that the judges have spoken on how Section 50 should be legally carried out, will Mrs May choose to follow their will too?

From: Phyllis Capstick, Main Street, Hellifield, Skipton.

IF we are not allowed to leave the European Union we can be sure that greed and corruption is at work. Yet greed and corruption are the main reasons that the Brexit vote went the way it did.