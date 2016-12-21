YP Letters: Deselect Labour MPs who voted against triggering Brexit

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

OUT of 89 MPs who voted against triggering Brexit, just one South Yorkshire MP voted against.

I hope come the 2020 General Election the good people of Penistone & Stocksbridge remember that their MP Angela Smith did not, and was not, prepared to represent their majority view. Maybe deselection of all 23 Labour MPs that voted against Labour Party advice would be a good start in making Labour electable again.

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

ALTHOUGH a small majority voted for Leave on June 23, surveys by various polling organisations have since indicated that the majority of those who did not vote would have backed Remain had they done so. Furthermore a significant proportion of those who voted Leave did not particularly support Brexit, but voted that way for a combination of other reasons such as the false promise of an extra £350m per week for the NHS, or in protest to David Cameron and George Osborne’s austerity.

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

WE went into the then Common Market on Edward Heath’s lies, taking with us our vast fishing grounds (The Yorkshire Post, December 17) assembled over the centuries by the power of the British Navy. These were over-fished by the EU, but could recover. They will, of course, be returned as part of the Brexit negotiations, won’t they?

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

EU Commissioner Günter Verheugen, in 2006, stated that EU laws cost the EU 5.5 per cent of its GDP. Yet the EU’s own figure for the single market, in 2003, was only 1.8 per cent GDP benefit, less than half the costs even allowing for growth. In fact trade growth has been lower for the 12 EU founders than for non-member OECD nations trading into the EU. The EU’s single market is choked with bureaucracy and political posturing rather than being about straightforward trade.

From: GJC Reid, Middlesbrough.

I AM puzzled over the Brexit arguments. I understand the rest of the EU sell a lot more to us than we do to them, so should they not be expected to pay us for access to our market? I see nothing of this in the Press, and have heard nothing on TV or radio. The postulations of some of the EU top people seem to imply that access to the single market will not be easy. Should the reverse not also be true?