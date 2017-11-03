YP Letters: Disgraced Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O’Mara should do decent thing

From: John G Wildie, Sandal, Wakefield.

SHEFFIELD Hallam MP Jared O’Mara has brought disgrace not only to himself, and his constituency, but also to the Labour party.

His behaviour and his comments on sexism and homophobia, how silly and stupid he was to come out with such comments. Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leader, has done right to suspend Mr O’Mara from the Labour party altogether. If I lived in Sheffield Hallam, I would not be voting for him.

If Mr O’Mara had any decency, he should resign his seat as MP for Sheffield Hallam, and save any more embarrassment.

From: Don Burslam, Elm Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

ATTEMPTS have been made to minimise sexual harrassment claims and everyone can draw their own conclusions. My reaction is that it does conveniently illustrate the hardening of the two-party system which is facilitated by first past the post. It is a process which promotes extremist and undemocratic attitudes, and increases the power of hardliners on left and right.

These people have done much damage to this country and are likely to do even more in the future. What an unpalatable choice between the Tories and Mr Corbyn!