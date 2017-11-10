YP Letters: Divided and unequal nation faces the abyss

From: Edward Grainger, Botany Way, Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

IN just one issue (The Yorkshire Post, November 6) comes the clearest indication yet of a divided Britain as depicted by the huge differences between the super rich and those experiencing “in-work” poverty.

While the super rich effectively avoid the payment of tax, a total of 5.5 million people earn less than the real living wage. Clearly something has gone enormously wrong in our society so much so that, as Private Fraser would say, we are “doomed”.

Who will lead us out of this mess as Westminster becomes ever more tarnished by sleaze and unacceptable behaviour by those in authority over us and as Theresa May, who through no fault of her own, becomes the head of a Government focused almost entirely on our withdrawal from Europe?

What is needed is a quiet, bloodless revolution to clean out the swamp that exists, not just in Westminster but across the whole of the country. A Commission of Fairness and Reconciliation would reveal the full extent of the vast array of inequalities.

A tack that regrettably is beyond the capabilities of one individual or body, this overdue service to the nation is needed before we sink into the abyss of our own making.