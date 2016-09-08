YP Letters: Doctors making strike threats forget their oath

From: Dr Hilary Andrews, Wentworth Court, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

WHAT about the Hippocratic Oath?

When I graduated as a doctor we took the Hippocratic Oath so not to do any harm to patients (The Yorkshire Post, September 5).

Do these young doctors who are holding innocent patients to ransom think about this any more?

I think they are hedonistic bullies who care only for their own selves.

For the first time in my life, I am ashamed of belonging to what was a noble and respected profession.

From: John Watson, Leyburn.

THERE was a time when medical students were asked to swear allegiance to the Hippocratic Oath when in medical school, and it was intended to give a guideline in medical and ethical standards in their profession for the rest of their lives.

So, what has taken its place?

I still believe that most students will abide by these pearls of wisdom, but there are still a few, I suspect, who are also interested in the teachings of those on the political far left. I have never in the whole of my life come across a country practice where political theory has interfered with the health and welfare of the patients.