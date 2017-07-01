YP Letters: Does new cricket format suit English weather?

From: Thomas Jefferson, Alexander Court, Bridlington.

I ATTENDED the first day-night cricket match at Headingley on Monday. My conclusions after the game are as follows:

Firstly, its very difficult to see the pink ball, the players, too, found it difficult once the floodlights were on.

Secondly, it became very cold in the evening.

Is it really feasible to continue with this format in the UK when it is difficult to predict four consecutive days of fine weather?

I can understand it would be possible in Australia where the weather is more conducive to evening cricket.

Come on ECB, it’s bad enough taking a player away in the middle of a game but please stop experimenting with county cricket.

If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

I WENT to the first day-night cricket match when Yorkshire played Surrey. I started off with a t-shirt and sun hat and finished the evening with thermal underwear, two jumpers, coat, scarf and gloves.

I couldn’t, along with most of the crowd and players, see the pink ball.

Is this really a good format or just a fanciful idea from the ECB?