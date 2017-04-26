YP Letters: Don’t blame cyclists for using the highway

From: Edward Grainger, Botany Way, Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

Give cycling and cyclists a break! A constant theme in the pages of The Yorkshire Post, most recently taken up by Paul Morgan of Barton-on-Humber, the Post’s own opinion writer Tom Richmond, and Keith Handley of Leeds, is the putting down of cyclists and cycling to give a one-sided view that adds to the view that their opinions apply to all on two wheels in lycra.

As a cyclist with over 60 years membership of the Cyclists Touring Club, now called Cycling UK, can I please nail the idea that even sports cyclists fail to use cycle lanes and paths where these have been provided and dedicated.

We in Britain have the worst facilities for cyclists of any nation in Europe.

No cyclist wants to negotiate poorly-maintained cycle lanes and paths if the only alternative is the highway, even though this will almost certainly carry fast moving traffic nose to tail.

The cyclists will nearly always take their chance on the road for a smoother ride and rule out the possibility of a puncture or damaged wheel.

Surely Paul, Tom and Keith can see this, or are they like many of Britain’s motorists unaware of just what conditions prevail on our so-called cycleway network?