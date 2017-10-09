YP Letters: Don’t help Brussels put off inevitable

From: Anthony A. Hampshire, Scarborough.

MY objection to membership of the EU has always been based on a loss of UK sovereignty, replaced by an increasingly undemocratic EU bureaucracy. The pro-EU lobby appears to concentrate on purely financial considerations. Well it isn’t!

What would the reaction within the UK have been had we experienced the burden of repeated referenda as in Portugal and Ireland, until Brussels got the outcome they actually sought?

Would the better off in our society have been content to have a financial ‘haircut’ plundered from their private bank accounts without resort to any higher court? The Cypriots had to endure this.

Would we be content to see our government undermining the judiciary as Poland did recently? How would we react to a seemingly racist policy, similar to that in Hungary, sealing off our borders, breaching the same EU laws to which we still adhere?

What would be the reaction if we suddenly experienced over 90 ‘fascist’ MPs appearing in the House of Commons? What uproar would there be if we decided to ban the burkha, instead of allowing any and all our citizens to wear clothing suiting their whims or religious devotion?

How would we regard a similar economic decline to that in Greece, which is outside that country’s ability to reverse, because their sovereignty had been subsumed by an unelected bureaucracy, appointed in a foreign land, but always at the behest of another, housing Europe’s most powerful Central Bank? And what did the people of Catalonia do to merit such horrific police humiliation and violence?

The PM picked her cold up in Florence and its symptoms may yet cost her the premiership. Wake up, Brits! Don’t help Brussels simply postpone the inevitable. Get out of the EU and off this sinking ship before it pulls us down too.

Time to lower reservoir level

From: Anthony Mellor, Bar Lane, Ripponden, Halifax.

IT’S time of year again when urgent action needs to be taken to help to prevent serious flooding. If the reservoirs higher up the valleys were lowered a few feet at this time of year, it would take most of the run-off water before it comes cascading down the rivers and flooding many properties, causing untold misery.

In my location last Thursday, after heavy rain on the Wednesday night, the river Ryburn flowed over its bank causing us some damage. This is a foretaste of things to come.

We well remember the Boxing Day floods when the river burst its banks causing us £25,000 of damage; further damage occurred lower down the valley in Sowerby Bridge and beyond.

Three reservoirs in the Ryburn valley – Booth Wood, Baitings and Ryburn – are now full to the brim so any heavy rain causes an immediate overflow of water.

This scenario must be repeated in many areas where careful management of reservoir levels could play a very important role in preventing or at least mitigating flooding.

Just carefully lowering reservoirs and maintaining these lower levels during the winter months would, I am sure, alleviate much flooding.

Thatcher’s policy failed

From: R Spreadbury, Liversedge.

MARGARET Thatcher had two flagship policies – a share-owning democracy and a home-owning democracy.

Both have been abject failures. This is because she ignored the fact that we are all basically greedy. At the earliest opportunity, the great British public flogged of their newly acquired assets for a quick profit.

Now, most of our infrastructure is owned by foreign companies (state and private), or hedge funds (whatever these are).

And a lot of council houses are now owned by buy-to-let landlords, and have been rebranded as “social housing”.

The consequence is that the UK now pays the highest prices in Europe for all manner of essentials, from energy to transport to water to rents.

I’m sure most of us just want capitalism with social responsibility and a social conscience, I suspect, much like Germany, but I doubt if we’ll ever get it. We are doomed to a two-party state, and have the choice between the “nasty” party and the “deluded” party.

No choice for authorities

From: KM Krawiec, North Thoresby, Nr Grimsby.

RECENT articles on PFI do not emphasise sufficiently one important point. When all the relevant funding regimes were made available such as Building Schools for the Future, the relevant monies were only available through PFI, even though many argued it was a long-term burden.

In other words, it was the only game in town. If local authorities wished to build or refurbish schools, they had no choice but to use PFI. Similar policies were adapted for hospital buildings and the onerous PFI terms are now a significant drain on scarce NHS monies.

The reason given at the time was that it was an accounting device to keep the debt off the public balance sheet... one of many examples of short-term gain for long-term pain, and inflicted by governments of all political persuasions.

More please, Chancellor

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

CHANCELLOR Philip Hammond announced £400m for Northern transport (The Yorkshire Post, October 2). Pop another zero on the end – from Crossrail 2 perhaps? – and then we can begin serious talking.