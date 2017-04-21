YP Letters: Don’t lose opportunity of city mayor

From: Lionel Pyrah, Leeds.

WE have recently learnt that the Government wishes to end the deadlock over powers being given to local authorities in Yorkshire.

With elections scheduled for next month in many parts of the country, it is vital therefore, that Leeds in particular selects the ‘city region’ route over all others on the table.

Several authorities have already bitten the bullet and will have a ‘metro-mayor’ installed in each of their respective regions in May so it beggars belief that collective dithering in the corridors of power in the White Rose county is still happening.

In my view, the forthcoming mayoral election, if proceeded with hereabouts, would present a splendid opportunity for the Leeds City Region to beneficially showcase itself to industry and commerce while, at the same time, continuing to provide the usual raft of local government services to its residents.

Moreover, such a move would ensure Leeds kept pace with the likes of Birmingham and Manchester. I also think the city region would be provided with fresh ideas from each of the region’s present authorities.

It would be a tragedy, surely, if Leeds became a back-marker, ultimately having to play catch-up with the rest.

HS2’s already costing dear

From: James Morris, Altofts.

IN the financial year 2015/16, the 11 directors of HS2 were paid a total of £1,597,162.

On top of that there were the salaries of 366 senior managers and 684 employees, consultants and the like, so it’s hardly surprising that the chief executive stated that at the time of his report the overall cost of HS2 was estimated at £55.7bn at 2015 prices.

One of the strategic goals of HS2 is ‘delivering value to the UK taxpayer and passengers’ –but unless this vanity project is cancelled it will, in my opinion, be an ongoing financial millstone around the neck of the UK taxpayer.

If the fares cost one-third more as they do on HS1, then that’s hardly good value for passengers when it comes to saving them just 20 minutes on a Leeds-London journey.

According to the HS2 2015/16 annual report ‘the board seeks to uphold the seven key principles of public life: selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness, honesty and leadership’.

Interesting to note that HS2 Ltd doesn’t have anyone on its board to represent the public /passengers / customers.

Enough is enough.

The country cannot afford HS2 so it must be stopped.

Park needs investment

From: Jim Smith, Whitkirk, Leeds.

TEMPLE Newsam park is, in my opinion, the best park in Leeds, that is if Leeds City Council, spends the correct amount of hard cash on its maintenance budget. Which they don’t.

If you look closely, the park gardens, stable court yard, woodlands and roads are all slowly going downhill. I could list what the park has lost over the past 20 years through lack of cash for its upkeep. So after a some soul searching, I have come down on the side of Go Ape, and this is why.

Go Ape will have to supply badly needed on-site security – the car parks are not fit for purpose, the woodlands require maintenance.

The footpaths need repairs, the pollution in the lake will have to be tackled. This work will have to be done, they are all very big plusses for the park.

If not, in the years to come, it won’t be just ‘we are going to close half your golf course down’ but ‘we don’t have the money for its upkeep’.

Uniquely annoying

From: The Rev Neil McNicholas, Yarm.

I MUST stop watching television.

In the same way that columnist Tom Richmond has a thing about the way the word “absolutely” is misused, so I am sick of hearing people use comparatives with the word “unique” as in “most unique”, “very unique”, and yes, sorry Tom, “absolutely unique”.

I find myself constantly talking back to the television pointing out that something is either unique or it’s not unique. Do these people not listen to themselves?

Has anyone seen, and taken notice of, the brand new Lloyds Bank advert? As their website points out, it tells the story of Lloyds’ long-standing support for the people and businesses of this country. “We’ve been by our customers’ sides for over 250 years”. Talk about re-writing history in the hope that people won’t remember the facts. Am I imagining things, or wasn’t Lloyds bailed out by taxpayers’ money? Who was standing at whose side then?

Celebrate your faith

From: Mr B Smith, Quarrie Dene Court, Leeds.

ALAN Shipman’s comments concerning Holy Week ring true (The Yorkshire Post, April 18) but is it only sport that is to blame? Where is the Christian marketing machine these days?

On our journey to the retail theme park that is Leeds City Centre, our bus slowed to allow the passage of the procession celebrating Vaisakhi. Many hundreds, perhaps a thousand or more, of our Sikh community were on the march to celebrate the festival. Where was the visible Church witness for Easter? Hearing Bishop Nick Baines on radio, on Sunday, was to listen to the usual pious platitudes from times past.

As for our Leeds Minster, it looks as shut up and deserted as it did when it was Leeds Parish Church. If the Easter message is so powerful, when will Christians march and demonstrate it? There may be more respect for Holy Week when Christians make a visible stand.