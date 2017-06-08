YP Letters: Don’t risk Labour saddling Britain with debt once again

From: Mary Wilcock, Scotland Lane, Horsforth.

JEREMY Corbyn’s promised land sounds wonderful but has everyone forgotten the last time Labour were in power? I seem to remember when they arrived we had money but when they left we had a huge debt which we have been struggling to bring down. Why do people want to add to it?

From: John Watson, Main Street, Kirk Deighton, Wetherby.

THE Labour Party expects to raise £19.4bn a year through its increase in corporation tax.

That amounts to 23 per cent of all earnings of all companies in the All-Share index. Will share prices therefore fall by 23 per cent? It would be logical if they did. And would the value of our pension funds also decline by 23 per cent? What would happen to the pensions paid from them?

From: David Gaunt, Liversedge.

HOW can I trust Jeremy Corbyn to be my next Prime Minister when he didn’t even have the common sense to book two reserved seats in advance of his journey to Newcastle last year, and then blamed the train operator because he couldn’t get a seat?

From: Andrew Suter, Station Road, Ampleforth.

HAS anybody considered asking Jeremy Corbyn and Gerry Adams whether, in the result of a hung Parliament, Sinn Fein would break with their self-imposed convention and occupy their seats in the House of Commons? This is surely a possibility.

From: John Fisher, Menwith Hill.

AS the votes are cast in another first-past-the-post electoral lottery to elect another minority government which can rule with a mandate of a third of the votes cast, I have a slogan to put before another possible minority government – “Demockeracy”.

From: Alan Chapman, Bingley.

THE Conservatives have played a big part in turning Britain round in the last seven years – high employment, lower taxes, expanding GDP.

By returning a Conservative government, we can continue the success.

From: Dave Croucher, Pinfolds Garden, Doncaster.

SADLY, another five years of Tory rule with their track record is not good, but personally I can’t see any other party leader more capable than Theresa May in negotiating Brexit.