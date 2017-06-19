YP Letters: Dumb signs blight so-called smart motorways

From: Robin Ashley, South Anston, Sheffield.

AT great and continuing expense and disruption, the Department for Transport is pressing ahead with so called “smart motorways”.

To what effect one might ask?

Having just driven south on the M1 in Yorkshire, I was confronted with the signs advising “incident ahead” and posting a speed limit of 50mph.

This was in spite of perfect visibility with no visible sign of problems with motorists braking heavily with near collisions and frayed nerves.

After several miles with no problems the “end” sign is displayed and everyone immediately speeds up to be confronted in less than two miles with a repeat performance.

In my experience this situation is common and displays a complete and utter lack of input from the people who are supposed to be operating the system.

What a waste of money and resources and lets hope at this does not result in a serious accident as its quite dangerous in my view.

Let’s have “smart operators” for the smart motorways!