YP Letters: Election was a good result for fracking

From: David Pasley, Pickering.

HOW satisfying for the fracking industry and its supporters that Kevin Hollinrake has been re-elected as MP for Thirsk and Malton (and Ryedale). Votes for Kevin were up by over 6,000 when compared with 2015.

This clearly shows that people in North Yorkshire see the good sense in supporting the fracking industry and producing shale gas in North Yorkshire.

A glance of the votes cast shows that five other candidates (all anti-fracking) saw their percentage of votes drop, in one case by 12 per cent.

All credit to Kevin Hollinrake who, over the past years, has suffered the most vile insults from anti-frackers and other extremists that form their ranks.

He has acted with great dignity in the face of these attacks and never wavered in his support of the industry.

The message is perfectly clear to anti-frackers – you are not wanted in this community.

From: John Wainwright, Leeds.

NOW the election is past, I confess I’m concerned that so many fellow voters saw fit to vote for a party led by Jeremy Corbyn.

Make no mistake, this is no longer the Labour Party we’ve been used to in the past.

Since he became Labour leader, Corbyn’s views have been clear to all who have been paying attention.

He described Hamas terrorists as ‘friends’, he backed Sinn Fein/IRA, he laid a wreath at the grave of one of the Munich Olympic murderers and described the event as ‘poignant’.

He was previously chairman of Stop The War, an organisation whose senior members have called North Korea a ‘model society’.

He described the death of Osama bin Laden as a ‘tragedy’, he described the late Fidel Castro who butchered 100,000 of his fellow countrymen as ‘a champion of social justice’ and the 1982 Falklands war as a ‘Tory plot’.

Under his leadership, the Labour Party has become tainted by anti-Semitism.

It is often said that one judges a man by the company he keeps.

To the 12.8 million people who voted Labour last Thursday, I say you frighten me that you could actually consider it sensible to vote for a party led by such an individual.

From: J Robert Dyson, Filey.

CONSIDERING the two distinct functions of a Prime Minister’s remit, one is managing the country and the other is electioneering.

We all witnessed the absolute fool Jeremy Corbyn made of himself while managing his Shadow Cabinet which caused many of his team to resign because of their lack of faith in his ability, and look how many times Theresa May savaged him during Prime Minister’s Questions. Was he ever successful in these exchanges?

However, when it came to the election, he was a different man to the inept one we had become accustomed to; he successfully sold himself to the public, even though he was handing out publicly-funded benefits like they were going out of fashion. His popularity increased enormously.

His generosity was of great concern to the taxpayer whose main worry was how many years could we afford this man at the helm before he bankrupts the country?

Why were people surprised at the high turnout of the younger voters, excitedly telling one another that if you vote for this nice man he will give you £30,000 to pay your university fees?

They all thought he was Santa Claus.

It’s easy buying your popularity with the taxpayers’ money but we all know the pig’s ear he would make of it when it comes to running the country – we have all witnessed this management ability at first hand.

From: Jean Lorriman, Penistone Road, Waterloo, Huddersfield.

THANK goodness the election is over. While attending the National Pensioners Convention in Blackpool last week, I had no laptop, no TV and did not read a paper.

I managed to speak about A&E closures and the case of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, and warn conference that this kind of thing would be happening all over the country if Jeremy Hunt has his way.

The Huddersfield delegates returned on election day as conference closed early in order to vote.

Never has a predicted landslide so spectacularly backfired. Theresa May is toast! But we are now more unstable than ever. All I can foresee for the future is lower economic growth, continuing low interest rates into the 2020s and the use once again of Gordon Brown’s much derided quantitative easing.

However, well done Jeremy Corbyn (not Hunt) on coming back from nowhere and fighting a brave campaign, free from personal vitriol, and perhaps uniting the Labour Party.

From: Christopher Clapham, Shipley.

AS the results came in showing Jeremy Corbyn doing better than expected, I felt an element of fear transmitting from my television.

Tony Blair, who had done so much to modernise the Labour Party, had totally wasted his time.

The Corbyn Labour Party is more left-wing, or even communist, than anything we have seen in the past.

Their costings on out of control spending were more appropriate for the children’s comic the Beano than a manifesto to be taken seriously.

The massive debts of the last Labour government were taken as irrelevant and did not get a mention, it was simple their plan was “to do it all over again”.

Labour must never be allowed to get away with it again.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

AFTER the fiasco of the election, wouldn’t it be a great idea if all the parties sat down together to discuss how we can get the best deal for the whole of the UK as we leave the EU?

It feels like a war situation to me. Us against the whole of the EU.